Strider Strong in Rehab Start, But Stripers Fall 12-4 in Charlotte

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Atlanta Braves' right-hander Spencer Strider struck out six over 3.0 innings in his first rehab start for Gwinnett, but the Charlotte Knights surged late against the bullpen to beat the Stripers 12-4 on Saturday night at Truist Field.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers fell behind 2-1 after four innings but struck for three runs thanks to Knights' miscues in the fifth. Eddy Alvarez's sacrifice bunt coupled with a throwing error by pitcher Nick Nastrini plated both Sandy Leon and Cody Milligan to put Gwinnett ahead 3-2. Nastrini followed with a wild pitch scoring Alvarez. The 4-2 lead held until Charlotte's seven-run seventh turned the game around. Kyle Teel's two-run single tied it, and Tim Elko, Tristan Gray, Zach DeLoach, and Greg Jones all followed with two-out RBI hits. Teel added a three-run homer (2) in the eighth to make it 12-4.

Key Contributors: Strider threw exactly 60 pitches over 3.0 innings (2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO) in a no-decision. Alvarez (2-for-2, 2 runs, stolen base), Luke Waddell (3-for-5, double, RBI), and Matthew Batten (2-for-5, double, stolen base) had multi-hit games for Gwinnett. Teel (3-for-5, double, homer, 6 RBIs) led the offense for Charlotte.

Noteworthy: Strider's rehab start marked just his 23rd career game in the minors and second with Gwinnett, first since September 29, 2021 vs. Jacksonville (1.0 IP, 3 SO). Catcher Chandler Seagle got the final out in the ninth inning, marking his first pitching appearance since 2018. The Stripers have been outscored 21-5 over the first two games of the series.

Next Game (Sunday, March 30): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 1:05 p.m. at Truist Field. RHP Davis Daniel will make his Stripers debut, while RHP Jairo Iriarte starts for the Knights. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 1): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 4:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. It's Opening Day, presented by Georgia Power. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Stripers 2025 Schedule Cling, courtesy of Georgia Power. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network, Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.