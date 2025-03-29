Strider Strong in Rehab Start, But Stripers Fall 12-4 in Charlotte
March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Atlanta Braves' right-hander Spencer Strider struck out six over 3.0 innings in his first rehab start for Gwinnett, but the Charlotte Knights surged late against the bullpen to beat the Stripers 12-4 on Saturday night at Truist Field.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers fell behind 2-1 after four innings but struck for three runs thanks to Knights' miscues in the fifth. Eddy Alvarez's sacrifice bunt coupled with a throwing error by pitcher Nick Nastrini plated both Sandy Leon and Cody Milligan to put Gwinnett ahead 3-2. Nastrini followed with a wild pitch scoring Alvarez. The 4-2 lead held until Charlotte's seven-run seventh turned the game around. Kyle Teel's two-run single tied it, and Tim Elko, Tristan Gray, Zach DeLoach, and Greg Jones all followed with two-out RBI hits. Teel added a three-run homer (2) in the eighth to make it 12-4.
Key Contributors: Strider threw exactly 60 pitches over 3.0 innings (2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO) in a no-decision. Alvarez (2-for-2, 2 runs, stolen base), Luke Waddell (3-for-5, double, RBI), and Matthew Batten (2-for-5, double, stolen base) had multi-hit games for Gwinnett. Teel (3-for-5, double, homer, 6 RBIs) led the offense for Charlotte.
Noteworthy: Strider's rehab start marked just his 23rd career game in the minors and second with Gwinnett, first since September 29, 2021 vs. Jacksonville (1.0 IP, 3 SO). Catcher Chandler Seagle got the final out in the ninth inning, marking his first pitching appearance since 2018. The Stripers have been outscored 21-5 over the first two games of the series.
Next Game (Sunday, March 30): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 1:05 p.m. at Truist Field. RHP Davis Daniel will make his Stripers debut, while RHP Jairo Iriarte starts for the Knights. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 1): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 4:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. It's Opening Day, presented by Georgia Power. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Stripers 2025 Schedule Cling, courtesy of Georgia Power. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network, Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
