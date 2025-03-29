Barger Homers in Herd's First Defeat of the Season, Saturday vs. Rochester

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons lost for the first time in 2025, falling to the Rochester Red Wings, 8-3, Saturday afternoon from Sahlen Field. Addison Barger homered, but the Wings scored five times in the first inning and sailed to the rain-shortened victory.

Saturday's game was called with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning due to the weather. The Bisons did have two runners on base at the time the rain began to pick up, but the game was delayed and then ruled official.

Before the rain, it was a cold day at the ballpark. Bisons starter Trenton Wallace just couldn't get a feel for the baseball on the brisk day and the Red Wings greeted the lefty with five runs in the game's first frame. After Rochester's Robert Hassell III led off the game with a single and Brady House reached on a slow roller on the infield, Wallace walked Stone Garrett to load the bases. After recovering to strike out Drew Millas, the Bisons starter issued a four-pitch walk to Andrew Pinckney to force home the game's first run.

Trey Lipscomb brought home a second run with another infield single as Herd shortstop Michael Stefanic made a great dive to stop the ball from reaching the outfield, but had no throw. Wallace then issued a third walk in the inning as Andrew Kzizner forced in another tally. Nasim Nunez followed with a two-run single to center to give Rochester a 5-0 lead and knock Wallace from the game.

Wallace threw just 13 of his 32 pitches for strikes.

Down early, the Bisons responded in their half of the first inning as Jonatan Clase singled with one out and Addison Barger launched a 412-ft home run to straight away centerfield. Barger's first blast of the season was his 21st in 154 career games with the Bisons.

Bisons relievers kept the Red Wings at bay for the bulk of the middle innings. Paxton Schultz relieved Wallace and got Buffalo out of the first-inning jam on one pitch. He then worked three more hitless innings, issuing just one walk while striking out two.

However, there was no comeback for the Bisons in the season's second game. Buffalo was held scoreless while the Red Wings added insurance runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Rochester outhit Buffalo 11-3 while also drawing eight walks of Herd pitching.

Buffalo's final run of the game came in the eighth inning as Michael Turconi scored on a wild pitch.

The Bisons wrap up their season-opening homestand on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch against the Red Wings. Sunday's game at Sahlen Field is also a Kids Cheer Free game from NY's 529 College Savings Program. All kids 14 and under can get a FREE ticket at the Sahlen Field Box Office with the purchase of an adult ticket.

