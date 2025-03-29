Indians at Saints Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Saturday afternoon's game at St. Paul has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader during Indianapolis' next road trip to St. Paul from April 22-27.

Indy and St. Paul began the 2025 season yesterday at CHS Field, with the Saints taking the Opening Day contest, 11-0. The Indians return to Victory Field on Tuesday, April 1 at 6:35 PM ET for their home opener vs. the Iowa Cubs.

