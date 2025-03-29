Red Wings Soar Past Bisons for First Win of 2025

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Looking to bounce back from their Opening Day loss, the Rochester Red Wings came out on top against the Buffalo Bisons in a rain-shortened Saturday afternoon contest, 8-3. Four Red Wings hitters turned in multi-hit performances, led by 2B Trey Lipscomb with three. Buffalo was held to just three hits offensively, in large part due to 4.0 solid innings from RHP Andry Lara in his Triple-A debut.

CF Robert Hassell III kick-started Rochester's top half of the first with a sharp base hit up the middle - his first hit of 2025. 3B Brady House followed by beating out a soft grounder down the third base line, putting the first two Red Wings hitters on base. Two batters later, RF Stone Garrett drew a walk to load the bases. With two outs, LF Andrew Pinckney earned a bases-loaded walk to force in Hassell III, giving Rochester a 1-0 lead.

Trey Lipscomb then laced a hard ground ball to a diving Bisons SS Michael Stefanic and beat the throw to first, as House scampered home to double the lead. C Andrew Knizner then drew Rochester's second bases-loaded walk of the inning to make it 3-0. SS Nasim Nuñez capped off an explosive frame with a two-run base hit up the middle for his first Triple-A hit, giving the Red Wings a commanding 5-0 advantage at the end of a half-inning.

Buffalo wasted no time responding in the bottom of the first, sparked by a one-out single from CF Jonatan Clase. He promptly stole second base to put himself in scoring position for 3B Addison Barger. The Washington native worked a full count and deposited the sixth pitch he saw 412 feet to dead center field to cut into the Red Wings' lead, 5-2.

Both teams traded zeroes through the fifth, and Trey Lipscomb picked up his second hit of the afternoon with one out in the sixth. He then promptly stole second and moved to third on a throwing error, and came around to score via an RBI single from Andrew Knizner to make the score 6-2.

Rochester pitching held Buffalo scoreless in the bottom of the sixth, and went to work again in the seventh. 1B Juan Yepez singled through the left side to lead off, and two batters later moved to second on a walk to DH Drew Millas. Andrew Pinckney then replaced Millas at first base via a fielder's choice that put runners on the corners with two outs. Lipscomb followed suit and singled up the middle, allowing Yepez to score and balloon the lead to five runs.

The top of the eighth began with a leadoff single from Nasim Nuñez, who then stole second base to put himself in scoring position. Robert Hassell III drew a walk to put a pair of runners on, and Brady House singled to load the bases with still no outs for Juan Yepez. The former St. Louis Cardinals farmhand drew the Red Wings' third walk with the bases loaded to give Rochester an 8-2 lead.

2B Michael Turconi led off the ensuing half inning with a walk, and moved to third base after a ground ball from LF Steward Berroa led to an errant throw. Jonatan Clase drew a free pass of his own to load the bases in the following at-bat. A wild pitch allowed Turconi to score from third and cut the lead to five, and with the bases still loaded, the players were pulled off the field for a rain delay. After 56 minutes, the game was officially called due to inclement weather to seal an 8-3 Red Wings victory.

Andry Lara took the ball first for Rochester in what was his Triple-A debut. The Nationals' No. 17-ranked prospect allowed two earned runs on three hits across 4.0 innings of work, while striking out and walking a pair. RHP Jackson Rutledge, making his first career MiLB relief appearance, was first out of the bullpen. The Missouri native fired 2.0 hitless innings with four strikeouts, and was replaced by RHP Daison Acosta in the seventh. The Dominican Republic native turned in 1.0 hitless inning of his own, retiring all three batters on 12 pitches. RHP Clay Helvey followed for his Red Wings debut, and allowed an unearned run with a strikeout and a pair of walks across 0.1 innings of work.

This afternoon's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to 2B Trey Lipscomb. The Maryland native went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI and runs scored in the contest, his sixth game with at least three hits at the Triple-A level.

The two teams will meet once more Sunday afternoon for the rubber match of their short three-game set. Rochester will send Japanese-born LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara to the mound for his first appearance in the United States, against Bisons LHP Easton Lucas. The first pitch is once again slated for 1:05 p.m.

