Seth Johnson Spins a Gem to Lead 'Pigs to Second Straight 5-4 Victory

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - A sterling performance from Seth Johnson was the tip of the spear as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (2-0) downed the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (0-2) by a final of 5-4 for the second consecutive game on Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Park.

The game saw zeroes on the scoreboard for the first two innings until Carson Taylor broke the ice in the third inning. Taylor socked a solo homer, his first of the year, to open the frame, making it 1-0. Rodolfo Castro followed with a base hit and went to third on a Justin Crawford base hit. Otto Kemp plated Castro with a groundout before Crawford came around on a Gabriel Rincones Jr. base hit to push the lead to 3-0.

In the sixth, Garrett Stubbs doubled to start the frame and the scored on a Matt Kroon double. Taylor followed suit with a two-bagger to score Kroon, making it 5-0. The double was Taylor's third extra-base hit of the game as he finished 3-for-3 with a homer and two doubles.

Scranton got on the board as they scratched out a run on a bases loaded hit by pitch in the seventh.

In the ninth a sacrifice fly and two-run homer from T.J. Rumfield got the RailRiders to within a run, but Devin Sweet coaxed a flyout to end the game as the 'Pigs held on for a 5-4 win.

Seth Johnson (1-0) spun 5.1 scoreless innings, striking out five and walking just one, allowing five hits in his season debut to earn the win for the 'Pigs.

Sean Boyle (0-1) suffered the loss for the RailRiders as he allowed three runs over five innings on seven hits and a walk, striking out five.

The IronPigs and RailRiders wrap up their series on Sunday, March 30th with first pitch slated for 1:35 p.m. The 'Pigs hand the ball to Mick Abel while the RailRiders counter with Edgar Barclay.

