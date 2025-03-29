WooSox Postponed Saturday at Polar Park Due to Rain

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Today's (Saturday's) scheduled International League game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the Syracuse Mets at 4:05 pm at Polar Park has been postponed due to rains that began about an hour before the scheduled start time and are expected to continue throughout evening. Of course, it doesn't help that the temperature is 38 degrees and feels like 29 degrees in Worcester as of 3:30 pm today.

Today's rainout will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader some time when Syracuse returns to Polar Park for a series from April 22-27.

Fans holding tickets for today (Saturday) can trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season - based on availability - and there are 73 home dates remaining! If fans have a hard ticket for today's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

Today is the first home postponement of the season (after playing just one game yesterday!) and it marks the second straight year the WooSox have had their second home game postponed. Last year the WooSox had both their second and third home games (April 3 & 4) both postponed thanks to rain and snow.

Overall last season, Worcester had five home postponements as well as five road postponements. The WooSox had a total of 14 games either postponed (11) or canceled (3) in 2023 due to weather including five of those postponements at Polar Park. Worcester had only two home postponements all of 2022 after five home postponements and one cancelled home game during their abbreviated inaugural season at Polar Park in 2021.

The WooSox and Syracuse Mets conclude their now-abbreviated 2-game series tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon at 1:05 pm.

Among the major promotional highlights for Sunday at 1:05 pm at Polar Park...

Bark in the Park (bring your dog to Polar Park) presented by Veterinary Urgent Care Center, Worcester; Fallon Health Sunday Funday, which includes the Fallon Health Future Starters program, when youngsters take the field with the WooSox and receive an autographed baseball; Kids Run the Bases post-game.

