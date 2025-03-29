Strong Relief Performance, Late Rallies Fall Short

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Columbus Clippers 7-6 despite a valiant comeback attempt on Saturday afternoon at Fifth Third Field.

Matt Manning toed the rubber for the Mud Hens, while Ryan Webb took the ball for the visitors in game two.

The Hens took a strong first inning from Manning and gave him a lead after a pair of walks were followed by an RBI double by Justyn-Henry Malloy.

After a scoreless second inning, the Clippers came out swinging in the third inning. Columbus posted a seven-spot in the third with a two-run single by Kyle Datres, a two-run double by Angel Martinez and a three-run home run by Dom Nunez. Manning got a pair of outs while allowing another single before being chased from the game. Manning took the loss, pitching 2.2 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on five hits (one home run), two walks and three strikeouts, falling to 0-1.

Lefty reliever Matt Gage entered to make his Mud Hens debut, tossing 1.1 scoreless with one strikeout to take the game into the fifth inning.

Webb also departed after the fourth inning, allowing just one run on one hit and three walks with two strikeouts.

Chase Lee was the next to emerge from the "Hen Pen" to begin the fifth. Lee looked like a hot knife through butter, retiring all six hitters he faced, including two strikeouts.

Toledo broke through in the sixth against Columbus reliever Zach Jacobs in his second inning of work. A leadoff single by Bligh Madris and a one-out hit-by-pitch of Riley Unroe set the Hens up for a rally. Jack Dunn pulled through with his first hit as a Mud Hen, driving home two runs with an assist coming from an error by Columbus rightfielder Will Brennan. Dunn's hit chased Jacobs from the game in favor of righty Tanner Burns. Jahmai Jones ambushed Burns for a single to set up Hao-Yu Lee for his first AAA hit, a clutch two-run triple, shortening the gap to 7-5 in favor of Columbus.

The Mud Hens relief core continued to be strong. Jason Foley retired all three batters he faced in the seventh, including a strikeout. Followed by Tyler Owens who eclipsed 100 MPH on the bump, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

Burns pitched through the seventh inning for Columbus, picking up the win in his 1.1 innings of relief, allowing one run and a walk on two hits, moving to 1-0 this season.

Jack Leftwich pitched the eighth and into the ninth inning for the Clippers. Jace Jung ripped a one-out single to start one last chance at a comeback. A two-out walk by Andrew Navigato put the tying run on base for Bligh Madris. The Clippers made a move to the bullpen for southpaw Andrew Misiaszek to get the lefty-lefty matchup. Madris dropped a single into left field to bring home Jung, pulling it to 7-6. Misiaszek danced out of trouble though getting the last out to halt the Hens from completing the rally.

Leftwich was awarded a hold, pitching 1.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit, one walk and one strikeout. Misiaszek notched his first save of the season, pitching 0.1 inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.

NOTABLES:

Hen Pen (Gage, C. Lee, Foley, Owens): 6.1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 5 K

Bligh Madris: 2-5, RBI, R

Hao-Yu Lee: 1-3, 2 RBI, 3B, R

The Mud Hens and Clippers complete their three-game Opening Weekend series tomorrow, Sunday, March 30, 2025, at Fifth Third Field with first pitch coming at 2:05 p.m.

