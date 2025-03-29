Hamilton to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that pitcher Ian Hamilton is scheduled to commence a Major League Rehab Assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Hamilton joins the RailRiders in Allentown prior to their 4:35 P.M. game today.

Hamilton was signed as a Minor League Free Agent before the 2023 campaign and joined the Yankees Major League bullpen early that season. He appeared in 35 games for New York last season, going 0-1 with a 3.82 ERA while striking out 41 over 37.2 innings pitched. He spent time on the Yankees' Injured List last summer with a lat strain.

The 29-year-old's 2025 Spring Training was slowed due to an infection and he made two appearances in Florida, both within the last ten days. Over two innings, he allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts.

Hamilton was initially selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft. Over 81 MLB games spanning five years, he has gone 4-5 with a 3.52 ERA.

The RailRiders are on the road for the first nine games of the 2025 season and host the Rochester Red Wings on April 8 at PNC Field to open their home slate. For Opening Night tickets or 2025 promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.