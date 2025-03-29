Basallo Hits First Home Run In Loss To Durham

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va --- The Norfolk Tides (0-2) fell to the Durham Bulls (2-0), 9-3, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. Samuel Basallo launched his first home run of the season in the loss.

Durham scored the first four runs of the game, all of them unearned, through the top of the fourth inning. In the bottom-half, Basallo blasted his home run to oppo-taco to left-center field to break up the shutout. Dylan Beavers would knock a sac fly later in the inning to make it a 4-2 game after four.

Tides starter Raúl Alcantara made his Triple-A debut tonight and tossed the first three innings without allowing an earned run. He allowed one hit and four walks while striking out seven batters.

Norfolk's defense wouldn't help them tonight, as three more runs would score in the eighth for Durham with one run being unearned. Norfolk tied an Orioles affiliate franchise record six errors, matching their mark from a game on June 12, 2012 at Buffalo. The Tides would be held to fivehits, including one from Gunnar Henderson who laced a single in the eighth inning.

Two more runs would cross for Durham in the ninth inning, one of them unearned, to cap their nine runs scored. Norfolk would get one more run in the ninth on an RBI single by Livan Soto, but that would be all in the 9-3 loss.

In the series finale tomorrow, RHP Brandon Young is Norfolk's probable and is set to face off against LHP Joe Rock. First pitch at 1:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.