Redbirds Bats Stay Quiet in Afternoon Loss at Bats
March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game two of a three-game series at the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) by a final score of 4-1 on Saturday afternoon in Louisville.
Reigning St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Year Quinn Mathews (0-1) allowed two runs on four hits, walked three and struck out one in his first start of the season. The left-handed pitcher tossed 4.0 innings and allowed both runs in the second frame on three hits. Reliever Roddery Muñoz struck out five batters across 2.0 innings in his Memphis debut.
Designated hitter Ryan Vilade brought home the lone Redbirds tally with a single in the top of the second inning behind catcher Yohel Pozo's leadoff double. Memphis recorded four hits in the loss while no Redbirds batter reached base safely more than once.
The series finale of the three-game set is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT Sunday. Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo is scheduled to start for Memphis opposite right-handed pitcher Aaron Wilkerson for Louisville. Memphis looks to avoid the series sweep.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 1 to open the 2025 home slate at AutoZone Park against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
