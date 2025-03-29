Big Third Inning Sails Columbus to Second Win

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







It was an odd one at Fifth Third Field today for the Columbus Clippers, who came away with a 7-6 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens. Seven runs on five hits in the third inning was all the ClipShow needed, moving to a 2-0 in the 2025 campaign.

Mud Hens starter Matt Manning carved through the Clippers in first two innings, but would not escape the third. Christian Cairo led of with a bunt that Manning mishandled, Dayan Frias walked, and in his first at bat as a Clipper, Kyle Datres drove them both home with a two-run single through the middle. A Will Brennan single and Juan Brito walk loaded the bases for Angel Martínez. Just as he did in the day prior, Martínez delivered with double scoring another two runs for Columbus. The offense didn't stop there as Dom Nuñez connected on his first homer of the young season to give Columbus a 7-1 lead, a lead they did lose again, but not for lack of trying by Toledo.

Clippers starting pitcher Ryan Webb surrendered an RBI double in the first, but cruised through the rest of his outing. He went four innings, giving up just one hit, the solo earned run, striking out a two and walking three.

Toledo didn't record their second hit of the game until the sixth inning. A pair of runs scored on Jack Dunn's RBI single, another two on a Hao-Yu Lee triple, slicing the Columbus lead down to 7-5.

While the offense exploded in the third inning, no Clipper reached base the entire game until the top of the ninth. A Dayan Frias single was the only hit outside of the big frame.

Jack Leftwich, who retired the Hens in order in the eighth, recorded the first two outs in the bottom of the ninth, before Andy Tracy called on Andrew Misiaszek to slam the door. Bligh Madris singled home a run to make it 7-6, but Misiaszek struck out Eliezer Alfonzo to clinch the victory and earn his first save of 2025. Tanner Burns (1-0) picked up the win with 1.1 innings of work in relief.

The season opening three-game series concludes on Sunday at Fifth Third Field, first pitch scheduled for 2:05pm. The Clippers home opener is set for Tuesday, April 1st at 6:15pm with a Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog night. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.