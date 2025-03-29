Bulls Topple Tides 9-3

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, VA -- For the second night in a row, the Durham Bulls scored nine runs, six of them unearned, to defeat the Norfolk Tides 9-3 at Harbor Park on Saturday night.

Durham (2-0) scored in the opening inning for the second consecutive game, this time thanks entirely to speedster Chandler Simpson. Simpson walked on the game's first four pitches, stole second base, then with two outs swiped third and scored on an errant throw from catcher Connor Pavolony.

Up 2-0 in the fourth, Eloy Jimenez singled home a pair of runs with two outs. Tres Barrera and Dru Baker singled to start the rally, with Simpson reaching on a fielding error by Baltimore all-star Gunnar Henderson. Jimenez drilled a two-run single to left, and has knocked in five runs over his first two games with the Bulls.

Logan Workman permitted two runs on one hit over four innings, with four Durham relievers combining for the final five frames of one-run ball.

The Tides (0-2), who committed three errors in Friday's loss, made six more on Saturday night including two by Henderson. He has made three in two games.

What It Means: The Bulls are one of five International League teams 2-0 through the first two days of the season, and one of eight unbeaten squads remaining.

How It Happened: The Tides committed six errors, and could have been charged for two more. In the first two games, the Tides have made nine errors, accounting for eight unearned runs. Dru Baker reached base four times in his season debut with two walks and two singles.

Challenges Accepted: The Bulls were a perfect 6-for-6 in overturning ball-strike calls, with catcher Tres Barrera responsible for three on the defensive side.

Two-Out Production: Over the first two games, 11 of Durham's 18 runs have scored with two outs.

Welcome Back: Reliever Garrett Acton allowed a run in the ninth inning, but the appearance was his first since June 11, 2023. Acton underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the rest of '23 and the entire 2024 season.

On Deck: Joe Rock, who went 7-8 with a 4.58 ERA last season with Durham, will start Sunday's series finale. Rock, who was added to the 40-man roster at the end of last season, did not permit a run in major league camp this year, throwing four scoreless innings.

