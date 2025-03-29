Saints and Indianapolis Postponed Due to Weather, Doubleheader Date TBD

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - At least the St. Paul Saints player their Opener on its originally scheduled day, Friday, which they hadn't done since becoming a Triple-A affiliate. The second game, however, not so fortunate. With temperatures hovering in the high 30s and rain in the forecast, the Saints and Indianapolis Indians had their game postponed on Saturday afternoon. The game will be made up at a yet to be determined date when the Indians return to CHS Field April 22-27.

Fans who purchased tickets online or over the phone to Saturday's game will receive vouchers of equal value in their account that can be used at any future 2025 Saints regular season game. Fans that purchased tickets in person will need to redeem their tickets in person at the box office to a future 2025 Saints regular season game. Box office hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The two teams will now finish off their two-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (NR) to the mound against Indians RHP Mike Burrows (NR). The game can be seen on the CW Network, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

