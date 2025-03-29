RailRiders' Comeback Falls Short Saturday

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 5-4 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Saturday at Coca-Cola Park. Lehigh Valley built a 5-0 lead and staved off a pair of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre comeback efforts to collect the series win with one game to go.

The IronPigs sent eight to the plate and scored three runs in the home half of the third against RailRiders starter Sean Boyle. Carson Taylor led off the inning with a solo home run. After back-to-back singles, Otto Kemp drove in Rodolfo Castro with a ground out and Gabriel Rincones, Jr. singled in Justin Crawford for the early edge.

Lehigh Valley added two runs on three doubles against MLB rehabber Ian Hamilton in the sixth inning to extend their lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke up the shutout bid in the seventh against Koyo Aoyagi. With the bases loaded on a hit batter and two walks, Aoyagi hit Ismael Munguia to cut the deficit to four.

In the top of the ninth, Duke Ellis walked and Munguia reached on a fielder's choice. An Everson Pereira sac fly brought home Ellis. With two down T.J. Rumfield's first home run of the year, a 360-foot blast to right, brought the RailRiders within one at 5-4, but Devin Sweet induced a fly out to end the comeback chance.

Sean Boyle (0-1) pitched five innings in his first game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since May 21, 2023, allowing the three runs on seven hits. Seth Johnson (1-0) earned the win with 5.1 innings of shutout ball.

Pereira led SWB with a pair of hits, but the RailRiders went 1-14 with runners in scoring position in the defeat.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre closes this weekend set against Lehigh Valley on Sunday afternoon. Edgar Barclay gets the ball for the RailRiders against Mick Abel and the IronPigs starting at 1:35 P.M.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

0-2

