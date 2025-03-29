Teel's Six RBI Paces the Knights in 12-4 Victory

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Knights are 2-0 to begin the 2025 season. Charlotte downed the Gwinnett Stripers 12-4 behind a six-RBI performance from Kyle Teel and a seven-run seventh inning.

The Knights began Saturday's action in a similar fashion to Friday's contest. Teel drove in Chase Meidroth from second base with a first inning single into right field. The Stripers leveled the score 1-1 with a run in the third; however, the Knights jumped back in front on Greg Jones Jr.'s fourth inning RBI double.

Gwinnett responded in the top of the fifth with three runs and the Knights, down 4-2, faced their first deficit of the season. Charlotte battled back with a massive two-out rally in the seventh. Teel tied the game with a two-run single into left-centerfield. Tim Elko and Tristan Gray each laced RBI singles to give the Knights a 6-4 advantage. Zach DeLoach clubbed an RBI double that added another run, and Jones Jr. capped the rally with a two-run single. The Knights led 9-4 at the end of the frame.

Charlotte's offense still had plenty more in the tank. Teel stepped to the plate in the bottom of the eighth and launched a 391-foot, three-run Homer over the right field wall. The offensive outburst was more than enough for the Knights pitching staff to secure the victory down the stretch.

Charlotte's bullpen combination of Trey McGough, James Karinchak, Steven Wilson, and Chase Plymell held Gwinnett scoreless over the game's final five innings. The Knights starting pitcher, Nick Nastrini, struck out six across four innings and did not factor in the decision.

Spencer Strider pitched three innings, allowed one run, and struck out six for the Stripers in his MLB rehab appearance.

The Knights and Stripers wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon from Truist Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm ET.

