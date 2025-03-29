Mets and Red Sox Postponed in Worcester on Saturday Because of Rain
March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Worcester, MA - Saturday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Worcester Red Sox has been postponed because of rain at Polar Park. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the Mets return to Worcester for a series in April. Sunday's series finale between Syracuse and Worcester will be played with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
