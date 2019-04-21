Nunez's Three-Homer Game Ignites Isotopes to Historic 23-2 Win

April 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Isotopes 23 (11-7), Rainiers 2 (6-12) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes tied their single-game record for runs scored with 23. The only other time they scored 23 was on July 30, 2009 vs. Oklahoma City (23-6) ... Dom Nunez became the first Isotope since Prentice Redman on April 18, 2010 to hit three-home runs in a single-game. Nunez homered in the first, third and eighth innings ... Nunez was one of four Isotopes to homer as Sam Hilliard, Drew Weeks and Roberto Ramos also went deep ... Hilliard homered for the fourth consecutive contest ... Ramos's eight RBI were tied for the most in team history, last accomplished by Jerry Sands on July 29, 2012 at Nashville. Ramos' home run was a grand slam in the eighth inning ... Albuquerque's 13 extra-base hits were the most in team history ... The Isotopes put up seven-run frames in both the first and third innings.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Peter Lambert earned his first win of the season, limiting Tacoma to one run and five hits in 5.0 innings. The 22-year-old right-hander walked one batter and struck out six during his 90-pitch outing ... Justin Lawrence allowed one run in his 1.2 innings of relief while Jairo Diaz and Yency Almonte both posted scoreless appearances.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes tied their record for largest margin of victory. Albuquerque also won by 21 runs on Aug. 13, 2017 vs. Fresno (22-1) ... The Isotopes will be going for their first sweep of the season on Monday as well as their first sweep against Tacoma since 2006 ... Albuquerque's four-game winning streak dating back to Thursday is tied for its longest of the season.

ON DECK: Tacoma Rainiers at Albuquerque Isotopes, 11:05 a.m. MT, Isotopes Park ... School Day Matinee.

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Jeff Hoffman (0-2, 13.89) Rainiers: LHP Justus Sheffield (0-1, 4.11)

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.