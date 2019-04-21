Jankins Leads Missions Staff in Shutout Effort

April 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





NASHVILLE - Thomas Jankins tossed five scoreless innings of one-hit ball to lead the Missions to a 6-0 whitewash of the Sounds and a split of their Sunday afternoon double header at First Tennessee Park.

Jankins combined with Josh Fields and Taylor Williams on a one-hitter as San Antonio (9-8) registered its first shutout of the season.

Nashville's only hit was a clean first-inning double off the bat of Eli White.

The Missions scored four times in the second inning to chase Sounds starter Wes Benjamin.

Nashville's Ariel Jurado handcuffed the Missions in the opener as the Sounds pulled out a 3-1 win.

Zack Brown (0-2) permitted all three runs in the fifth inning, two on a homerun off the bat of Jose Trevino, who entered the game hitting .162 with one RBI. Up to that point, Brown had retired 11 of 12 hitters heading into the frame before walking Nolan Fontana to begin the inning, which immediately preceded Trevino's at-bat.

Lucas Erceg had two hits and a walk between the two games, extending his hitting streak to six games while also increasing his on-base streak to a dozen games.

The Missions road trips wraps up Monday night in the series finale in Nashville.

RH Corbin Burnes (0-0, ---) vs. RH Richelson Pena (1-2, 4.82) 6:35 PM

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.