Home run barrage lifts River Cats over Bees

April 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (8-8) continued their offensive outburst for the second straight night, blasting six home runs to power past the Salt Lake Bees (4-11) for a 9-6 win in game two of their four-game weekend series.

There was something in the air at Raley Field on Saturday evening, as five different River Cats hit home runs, and eight balls left the yard for both teams combined. Sacramento start Andrew Suarez surrendered Salt Lake's two home runs in the first two innings before settling in going five plus innings and striking out six batters. The bullpen would preserve the lead for Suarez, allowing him to pick up his second win of the season.

Outfielder Henry Ramos led the long-ball onslaught, smacking his third and fourth homers of the season, including the longest hit at Raley Field this season at an estimated 449 feet. Additionally, outfielders Mac Williamson and Mike Gerber, third baseman Zach Green, and catcher Aramis Garcia each added to their own home run totals in the win.

Right-hander Tyler Beede (0-1, 2.84) will take the mound for the River Cats on Easter Sunday. Salt Lake will go with lefty Max Herrmann (0-1, 1.80). First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- Henry Ramos blasted two homers on the night and now shares the team lead at four with Zach Green who also homered on Saturday.

- In games that the River Cats hit at least one home run they improved to 7-4 this season. They are 1-4 when they do not homer.

- The River Cats' six home runs were the most they have hit in a game since June 17, 2009 when they clubbed eight home runs against the Fresno Grizzlies.

