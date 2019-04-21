Express Edged by Redbirds in 10th Inning Walkoff Defeat

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Round Rock Express (10-7) used an eighth inning rally to tie the game and force extra innings against the Memphis Redbirds (8-9), who ultimately stole the win in the tenth with a walkoff home run courtesy of 3B Edmundo Sosa.

Round Rock RHP Cy Sneed (0-2, 3.38) suffered the loss after allowing four runs, only three of which were earned, on four hits in 4.2 innings of relief. The E-Train starting pitcher, RHP Forrest Whitley, made a solid start to the game, holding Memphis to only two hits and one run while punching out five in 4.2 innings. On the winning side, Redbirds RHP Jesus Cruz (1-0, 0.00) pitched relief in the tenth inning and struck out one batter.

The Redbirds got things started in the bottom of the second inning as C Andrew Knizner reached first base on a line drive, followed by a Max Schrock walk to advance the catcher into scoring position. 3B Edmundo Sosa sealed the deal with an RBI single that drove home Knizner. The E-Train struck back in the fourth inning when 1B Yordan Alvarez smoked his ninth home run of the 2019 campaign over the fences at AutoZone Park.

The score remained tied until the sixth inning when Memphis regained the lead with a two-run effort. 1B John Nogowski notched a single before advancing to third on a Rangel Ravelo double. RF Adolis Garcia then drove home Nogowski with a sacrifice fly. The next batter, Knizner, used a single to plate Ravelo and give the home team a 3-1 lead over the Express.

C Garrett Stubbs put Round Rock back in game with a leadoff home run after Memphis starter RHP Jake Woodford was replaced by LHP Chris Ellis. SS Myles Straw followed Stubbs with a base hit, then stole second and raced home to tie the game at three on an Alvarez double, a tally that eventually forced extra innings.

Despite the comeback effort, Round Rock suffered the loss in walkoff fashion after Sosa blasted a two-run homer that also scored Schrock, who started the tenth inning at second base per MiLB's extra innings rules.

Round Rock aims for a series split with Memphis on Monday. E-Train RHP Brady Rodgers (1-0, 1.50) is set to face off against 'Birds LHP Genesis Cabrera (0-0, 10.80). First pitch at AutoZone Park is set for 11:05 a.m.

