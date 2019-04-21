Isotopes Bats Remain Hot in 12-4 Win over Tacoma

April 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Isotopes 12 (10-7), Rainiers 4 (6-11) - Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, Wash.

AT THE DISH: Every Isotopes starter recorded a hit on Saturday, with Chris Rabago leading the way, finishing the night 4-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles and two RBI ... Brian Mundell and Yonathan Daza each connected on three hits with Daza finishing a home run shy of the cycle ... Sam Hilliard and Josh Fuentes each hit a home run on Saturday. Hilliard has now homered in three straight games for the Isotopes ... Rockies infielder Daniel Murphy finished the night 1-for-5 with a run scored, double and strikeout in his first rehab outing with the Isotopes.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Chi Chi Gonzalez earned the win and improved his record to 2-0 on the year after allowing four runs over 5.2 innings. The right-hander struck out three and walked one ... Mitch Horacek pitched a scoreless 1.1 innings while Matt Pierpont registered 2.0 scoreless frames ... The Isotopes bullpen has now thrown 16.1 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to Monday.

TOPES TIDBITS: Despite a solid day at the plate, Josh Fuentes committed three errors ... Tacoma infielder Tim Lopes finished the evening 4-for-4 with four doubles ... The Isotopes were 7-for-14 with runners in scoring position ... Albuquerque turned four doubles plays.

ON DECK: Tacoma Rainiers at Albuquerque Isotopes, 1:35 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park ... Pre-game Easter Candy Hunt

PROBABLES: Rainiers: RHP Tyler Danish (0-3, 15.09), Isotopes: RHP Peter Lambert (0-1, 5.93),

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.