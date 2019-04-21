Isotopes Bats Remain Hot in 12-4 Win over Tacoma
April 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Isotopes 12 (10-7), Rainiers 4 (6-11) - Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, Wash.
AT THE DISH: Every Isotopes starter recorded a hit on Saturday, with Chris Rabago leading the way, finishing the night 4-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles and two RBI ... Brian Mundell and Yonathan Daza each connected on three hits with Daza finishing a home run shy of the cycle ... Sam Hilliard and Josh Fuentes each hit a home run on Saturday. Hilliard has now homered in three straight games for the Isotopes ... Rockies infielder Daniel Murphy finished the night 1-for-5 with a run scored, double and strikeout in his first rehab outing with the Isotopes.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Chi Chi Gonzalez earned the win and improved his record to 2-0 on the year after allowing four runs over 5.2 innings. The right-hander struck out three and walked one ... Mitch Horacek pitched a scoreless 1.1 innings while Matt Pierpont registered 2.0 scoreless frames ... The Isotopes bullpen has now thrown 16.1 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to Monday.
TOPES TIDBITS: Despite a solid day at the plate, Josh Fuentes committed three errors ... Tacoma infielder Tim Lopes finished the evening 4-for-4 with four doubles ... The Isotopes were 7-for-14 with runners in scoring position ... Albuquerque turned four doubles plays.
ON DECK: Tacoma Rainiers at Albuquerque Isotopes, 1:35 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park ... Pre-game Easter Candy Hunt
PROBABLES: Rainiers: RHP Tyler Danish (0-3, 15.09), Isotopes: RHP Peter Lambert (0-1, 5.93),
