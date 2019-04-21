Snyder and Grizzlies outslug Aviators 9-8 Sunday afternoon
April 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
Fresno, California (Sunday, April 21) - The Fresno Grizzlies (10-7) won a 9-8 barn burner over the Las Vegas Aviators (14-4) Sunday afternoon. In a back-and-forth contest, an eighth inning homer by Jose Marmolejos kept the pendulum on the Grizzlies side in the end. Brandon Snyder went deep twice, two three-run clouts in the first and seventh. The latter of the two knotted the game at eight. Alec Keller smoked his first dinger of the season and Carter Kieboom added two hits and RBI.
Skye Bolt led the offensive charge for Las Vegas, smashing a grand slam in the fourth inning. That is his second grand slam against Fresno this season. Jorge Mateo and Beau Taylor each recorded RBI doubles in the defeat.
Reliever Tanner Rainey (2-1) earned the decision while Jimmy Cordero picked up his third save. Wei-Chung Wang (1-1) suffered the loss in relief for the Aviators.
Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)
- 1B Brandon Snyder (2-4, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 R)
- RF Alec Keller (2-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R)
- LF Jose Marmolejos (2-4, HR, RBI, R)
Top Performers: Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics)
- CF Skye Bolt (2-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R)
- SS Jorge Mateo (2-5, 2B, RBI, R)
- LF Mark Payton (2-4, 2 R)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV
Monday April 22 Las Vegas Aviators (Home) LHP Vidal Nuno (Fresno) vs. RHP Paul Blackburn (Las Vegas) 6:35 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV
ON THAT FRES-NOTE: At 14-4, three of Las Vegas's losses have come to Fresno; they have the second-best record in professional baseball, one game behind the Harrisburg Senators (14-2) of the Eastern League, the Nationals' Double-A affiliate. Las Vegas has lost three of their four day games as well.
