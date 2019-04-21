Sosa Wins It for Redbirds in 10th

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Edmundo Sosa hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to propel the Memphis Redbirds (9-8) to a 5-3 win over the Round Rock Express (Astros) Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

With the game tied at 3 heading into the top of the 10th, Jesus Cruz entered with the runner placed on second base as part of Minor League Baseball's extra-innings rules. He promptly got a pop-out and a strikeout, and then he took a comebacker off his back but kept his composure for a put-out to end the inning.

Max Schrock was placed on second to start Memphis' 10th inning, and he was bunted over by Ramon Urias before Sosa launched the game-winning home run to left field to cue the celebration.

Jake Woodford was outstanding in a start for Memphis, working 7.0 innings and giving up just one run on three hits with four strikeouts. He lowered his season ERA to 1.16 over four starts.

Facing many of the same Astros prospects he faced in last season's Pacific Coast League championship-clinching win at AutoZone Park on September 15, Woodford again had their number after 7.1 three-hit, shutout innings last season. In two starts at AutoZone Park against the Triple-A Astros, Woodford is 2-0 and has a 0.64 ERA with just one run and six hits allowed in 14.1 innings.

Sosa started the scoring for Memphis with an RBI single in the bottom of the second. The game was tied at 1 until the bottom of the sixth, when Adolis Garcia hit a sacrifice fly ahead of Andrew Knizner sneaking an RBI knock up the middle. The Express tied the game in the eighth with two runs off Chris Ellis.

Tommy Edman was 0-for-4 with a strikeout, ending his 10-game hitting streak. He hit .413 (19-46) during the stretch.

The Redbirds and Express' four-game series wraps up tomorrow at 11:05 a.m., before Memphis hits the road for 13 games in 14 days at Omaha, New Orleans, and Nashville.

