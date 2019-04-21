Naylor, France Connect on Pair of Back-to-Back Shots to Power Chihuahuas
April 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Josh Naylor and Ty France hit two sets of back-to-back home runs in the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-2 win over the Reno Aces Sunday afternoon. Cal Quantrill allowed one run in six innings, becoming the third consecutive Chihuahuas starter to pitch six or more innings and allow only one run.
It was the second multi-homer game on the homestand for France, who has seven home runs and 17 RBIs through the first six games of the Chihuahuas' current homestand. France was also hit by a pitch Sunday, his Minor League Baseball-leading eighth of the season.
Naylor's two homers gave him his first Triple-A multi-homer game. El Paso slugged five home runs Sunday to match a team record. The Chihuahuas have won nine of their last 10 games and have won all six games vs. Reno this season. El Paso has won the three games of its current series by a combined score of 26-4.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/aces-vs-chihuahuas/2019/04/21/579427#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579427
Team Records: Reno (5-12), El Paso (10-7)
Next Game: Monday, 11:05 am at Southwest University Park. Reno TBA vs. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (1-0, 6.28). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
