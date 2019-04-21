Chihuahuas Crush Reno, 12-1

The El Paso Chihuahuas had a season-high 19 hits in their 12-1 win over the Reno Aces Saturday. The 11-run win was El Paso's largest margin of victory this season. Logan Allen allowed one run in six innings, his best start of the 2019 season to date.

Ty France moved his hitting streak to 13 games by going 3-for-5 with four RBIs, falling a double shy of a cycle. France was 3-for-3 with four RBIs through the first three innings. Third baseman Matt Batten also fell one hit shy of a cycle, going 3-for-6 without a home run.

The Chihuahuas are now 5-0 vs. Reno this season. El Paso pitching has held the Aces to two runs through the first two games of the series. In the eighth inning, Jacob Scavuzzo hit El Paso's first pinch-hit home run since Shane Peterson on June 19, 2018 vs. Memphis.

El Paso has now won eight of its last nine games.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/aces-vs-chihuahuas/2019/04/20/579426#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579426

Team Records: Reno (5-11), El Paso (9-7)

Next Game: Sunday, 1:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Justin Donatella (1-0, 2.53) vs. El Paso RHP Cal Quantrill (2-1, 6.28). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2019

