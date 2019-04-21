Sounds Split Doubleheader on Easter

NASHVILLE - The Sounds beat the San Antonio Missions in game one 3-1 and lost game two 6-0 in front of 8821 fans at First Tennessee Park Sunday.

Both teams stayed scoreless in game one through the fourth inning. San Antonio threatened for the first time in the top half with runners on first and third base with one out. Nashville's starter Ariel Jurado managed to get out of the inning with an inning ending double play.

The Missions scored the first run of the game when Mauricio Dubon hit an RBI double to score Nate Orf. Dubon tried scoring on a single by Cory Spangenberg but Zack Granite threw Orf out at the plate to keep the score 1-0.

Nashville came back to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Nolan Fontana led off with a walk who was then hit in on a Jose Trevino home run. Zack Granite hit a single after that and he scored on a Carlos Tocci double. That put the score at 3-1 and gave the Sounds the win in game one.

San Antonio scored first again in game two in the top of the second inning. Lucas Erceg hit a single, Jake Hager walked and David Freitas singled to load the bases. Tuffy Gosewisch walked to score Erceg and Nate Orf was hit-by-a-pitch to score Hager. Keston Hiura hit a sacrifice fly to plate Frietas and Tyrone Taylor completed the parade with an RBI single to make the game 4-0.

The Sounds allowed one more run in the third inning when Gosewisch hit a single to score Erceg to make it 5-0.

Jake Hager capped the Missions' day with a solo homer in the top of the seventh. It was all San Antonio needed as Nashville couldn't score to finalize the 6-0 ballgame. The Missions allowed just one hit in game two between starter Thomas Jankins and relievers Josh Fields and Taylor Williams.

The series finale against San Antonio is tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Richelson Pena (1-2, 4.82) will start for Nashville and will face Missions' right-hander Corbin Burnes (0-0, ---).

Post-Game Notes

With today's 3-1 win and 5-0 loss, the Sounds are now 5-12 on the season.

Sounds' starting pitcher Ariel Jurado earned his third win of the season and is now tied for the Pacific Coast League lead.

Jose Trevino hit his first career Triple-A home run in game one.

Phillips Valdez pitched 1.0 inning in relief after starting Thursday's postponed game, where he threw 2.0 innings.

