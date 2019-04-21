Grizzlies home run streak ends in 11-0 loss to Aviators

April 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, California (Saturday, April 20) - The Fresno Grizzlies (9-7) were shutout for the first time this season, falling to the Las Vegas Aviators (14-3) 11-0 Saturday night. Fresno had homered in 15 straight games to start their season, but two Las Vegas arms changed that. Daniel Mengden (3-0, win) had a no-hitter going into the sixth, finishing the contest with seven tremendous innings, allowing two hits and three walks while punching out seven. Then, Miguel Romero hurled the final two frames, fanning four.

Jose Marmolejos doubled to end the no-hit bid and Brandon Snyder laced a single for the Grizzlies. Brady Dragmire dazzled for two innings of relief while Kyle McGowin (1-2) suffered the decision.

Corban Joseph mashed four hits with two leaving the yard. He scored three times and drove in another three. Seth Brown added a big fly and two RBI while Skye Bolt tripled and plated three for the Aviators.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- RHP Brady Dragmire (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K)

- LF Jose Marmolejos (1-3, 2B)

- 1B Brandon Snyder (1-4)

Top Performers: Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics)

- RHP Daniel Mengden (7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 K)

- DH Corban Joseph (4-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R)

- RF Skye Bolt (2-5, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday April 21 Las Vegas Aviators (Home) RHP Scott Copeland (Fresno) vs. RHP Jake Buchanan (Las Vegas) 1:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / KAIL-13

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Thanks to the Las Vegas three-game sweep of Sacramento April 9-11 to open brand new Las Vegas Ballpark, Sunday's Grizz victory gave Fresno the first visiting win in each of the last two new facilities to open in the PCL. On April 28, 2014, the San Francisco Giants-affiliated Grizzlies defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 2-1 in the inaugural game at Southwest University Park.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.