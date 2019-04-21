Crawford Extends Streak, Curletta Goes Yard But Rainiers Drop Third-Straight
April 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
Albuquerque, NM - Shortstop J.P. Crawford extended his hitting streak to 15 games and Joey Curletta touched off for his fourth home run of the season, but the Tacoma Rainiers dropped their third-straight contest to the Albuquerque Isotopes, 23-2.
The Rainiers (6-12) grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to an RBI single from third baseman Shed Long. The Isotopes (11-7) scored the game's next 18 tallies until Tacoma got their final run in the sixth on Curletta's round-tripper off a 0-0 pitch from Justin Lawrence.
Crawford singled in the seventh to push his streak to 15 games. After a 0-for-4 Opening Night, the former first round selection has gone 21-for-60 (.350), has improved his OBP to .411 and has scored 14 runs.
As a unit, Tacoma plated their two runs on eight hits, three of which went for extra bases, including one home run. The Rainiers also drew three free passes from Albuquerque pitchers.
The Rainiers turned to Tyler Danish (0-4) to start the game. The 24-year-old surrendered 11 runs in two-plus innings. Robinson Leyer was a bright spot out of the bullpen for the Rainiers, throwing two scoreless innings while holding Albuquerque hitless, walking none and striking out one. Tayler Scott (1 IP, 6 ER), Ryan Garton (2 IP, 1 ER) and Penn Murfee (1 IP, 5 ER) also logged time out of the pen for Tacoma.
The 21-run defeat is Tacoma's largest since at least 1999, surpassing a 16-run loss against Reno in 2009.
The Rainiers are back in action on Monday against Albuquerque at 10:05 AM PDT before returning to Cheney Stadium for a five-game tilt against the Sacramento River Cats.
Images from this story
|
Joey Curletta of the Tacoma Rainiers takes a big swing
(Jeff Halstead)
