Lopes Collects Four Hits But Rainiers Fall in Second-Straight

April 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





Albuquerque, NM - Tim Lopes and the bottom four in the Tacoma Rainiers lineup combined for a 10-for-16 night on Saturday, but the Albuquerque Isotopes built an early 10-run lead, taking a second-straight game from Tacoma, 12-4.

The second baseman Lopes went 4-for-4 with two RBI, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Lopes doubled home left fielder Kristopher Negron for Tacoma's (6-11) first run in the fifth, trimming the deficit, 6-1. The 24-year-old's second double scored right fielder Ian Miller and capped a three-run sixth inning, but Tacoma still trailed, 11-4. Lopes is now batting .333 with a .404 OBP in his first 11 contests this season.

Orlando Calixte put together a standout day at the dish as well, going 3-for-4 with a double, and is 9-for-20 on the road trip since being activated from the IL on Monday. Negron helped out for the Rainiers, going 2-for-4 with a double. As a unit, Tacoma pushed across their four runs in the contest off of 14 hits, six of which went for extra bases, but were only credited with two RBI as the Isotopes had three errors that helped score the other two runs.

Left-hander Tommy Milone made his first start since pitching seven shutout innings against Albuquerque (10-7) on Monday, April 15. The southpaw allowed six runs (four earned) off 10 hits in his four innings of work.

Lefty Matt Tenuta started the fifth but recorded just two outs, allowing five runs off four hits and a walk. Right-handers Aaron Northcraft and Parker Markel made their debut appearances with Tacoma out of the bullpen, combining for 2 1/3 scoreless frames. Righty Matt Festa pitched an inning as well, allowing Albuquerque's final run in the seventh. Tacoma pitchers altogether allowed the 12 Albuquerque runs, 10 earned, on 17 hits, while walking two and striking out nine.

Sunday's game three starts at 12:35 p.m. PDT as Mike Curto will have the call on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network. Right-hander Tyler Danish (0-3, 15.09) will seek his first win on the mound.

