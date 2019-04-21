Late Sacramento Rally Sinks Bees

Two Salt Lake errors in the eighth inning leads to a pair of unearned runs to give the Sacramento River Cats a 3-2 win over the Bees on Sunday afternoon.

With one out, shortstop Wilfredo Tovar's errant throw on a routine grounder allowed Austin Slater to reach base. Salt Lake pitcher Matt Ramsey (0-1) walked Aramis Garcia, but struck out Donovan Solano for the second out. It looked like the inning would end on a ground ball to third, but Matt Thaiss could not corral it for an error that loaded the bases. Abiatal Avelino followed with a single to left that Tovar got a piece of, but could not catch, which brought home the tying and go head runs.

The Bees scored two unearned runs of their own in the seventh to take a 2-1 lead. Jarrett Parker reached on an error and advanced to third on a single by Jose Rojas. A ground out by Jose Briceno brought home Parker with the tying run, while Rojas scored the go ahead run on a triple by Luis Rengifo. Salt Lake starter Max Herrmann authored his second straight strong outing, as he went five innings and allowed just one run on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Luis Pena followed with two scoreless innings with two strikeouts and one walk. Jared Walsh delivered his fifth consecutive two-hit game, while Rojas added two hits of his own.

