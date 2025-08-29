Messi Celebrates Game-Winner with His Kids
Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 29, 2025
- Real Salt Lake Pipeline Creates International Opportunities for Several Players - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Host Charlotte FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Rapids Eye Crucial Playoff Berth Points in Road Test against Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Centerback Kobi Henry Named to Trinidad & Tobago Senior National Team - Real Salt Lake
- Availability Report: Three out vs. D.C. United - New York City FC
- Seven LA Galaxy Academy Products Called up for International Duty - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown Winger Mykhi Joyner Called up to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team Camp - St. Louis City SC
- FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Katlego "Tsiki" Ntsabeleng to Mamelodi Sundowns FC - FC Dallas
- Colorado Rapids Loan Jackson Travis to Birmingham Legion - Colorado Rapids
- Quakes Academy Announces Coaching Staff for 2025-26 MLS NEXT Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Midfielder Igor Jesus to Miss Remainder of the 2025 Season - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Forward Joseph Paintsil Called up to Ghana National Team for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Matches - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal Visits Rivals Toronto FC in Ontario this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Form Meets Focus: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution - Charlotte FC
- Ten San Diego FC Players Called up for International Duty - San Diego FC
- Colorado Rapids' Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad & Tobago National Team for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Defender Mamadou Fofana Called up to Mali National Team - New England Revolution
- Columbus Crew Loan Midfielder Cole Mrowka to USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Playoff Push on the Road at St. Louis CITY SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Earthquakes Loan Defender Paul Marie to Tampa Bay Rowdies - San Jose Earthquakes
- Philadelphia Union Loan Isaiah LeFlore to Detroit City FC - Philadelphia Union
- Minnesota United Transfers Forward Tani Oluwaseyi to Villarreal CF - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Leagues Cup Final Is Set: Inter Miami CF to Face Seattle Sounders FC in the Final this Sunday
- Inter Miami CF and Polkadot Team up to Launch Back to School Initiative
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Leagues Cup Final with Thrilling Comeback over Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Orlando City SC in Leagues Cup Semifinals
- Rodríguez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday