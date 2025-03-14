Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati

March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC returns to Bank of America Stadium tomorrow, Saturday, March 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET to face off against FC Cincinnati.

Crown will be Back in Black for its new secondary kit's home debut that was inspired by the Fortress. 

The two teams are set to face off in what promises to be a tightly contested matchup, both teams looking to build on their early-season momentum. With the all-time head-to-head record evenly split at 2-2-2, there's little to separate these two sides, setting the stage for an intense battle. CLTFC will be looking to utilize the home field advantage and keep their undefeated home streak against FC Cincinnati. 

Match  #: 4

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Broadcast Information: For further information about MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, full radio affiliate network, and more, please click  here.

TV (English) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Talent: Tyler Terens (play-by-play), Kyndra de St Aubin (analyst)

TV (Spanish) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Talent: Alejandro Figueredo (play-by-play), Tony Cherchi (analyst)

Local Radio (English) - WFNZ 92.7 FM

Talent: Will Palaszczuk (play-by-play), Anna Witte (analyst)

Local Radio (Spanish) - WOLS 106.1 FM

