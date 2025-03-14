Whitecaps FC Loan Goalkeeper Max Anchor to Pacific FC
March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that goalkeeper Max Anchor has been loaned to Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Pacific FC through the end of the 2025 season.
"Max has been developing well within our system, starting from the academy and now in his fourth professional season," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "This is an excellent opportunity for him to continue to push himself in a new environment as he progresses to the next steps in his career."
Anchor, 20, was originally signed to Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) and as a Homegrown player on an MLS pre-contract in May 2022, joining the MLS roster at the start of the 2023 season. Memorably, the product of Burnaby, BC was immediately thrust into his first MLS start on a short-term call-up after Whitecaps FC were struck by health and safety protocols. The then 17-year-old performed admirably for the short-handed 'Caps in a 2-1 defeat to Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Since 2022, Anchor has started 38 matches for WFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro, including one playoff match, earning six clean sheets, stopping three of eight penalty kicks faced in regulation time, making 129 saves, and becoming team captain.
Anchor first entered the Whitecaps FC BMO MLS Academy as a 13-year-old from Mountain United FC of the BC Soccer Premier League in 2017.
TRANSACTION: On March 14, 2025, Whitecaps FC loan goalkeeper Max Anchor to Canadian Premier League side Pacific FC through December 31, 2025.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2025
- Earthquakes Midfielder Niko Tsakiris Called for Youth International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- Preview: Rapids Look to Continue Undefeated Start to 2025 with San Jose Matchup - Colorado Rapids
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad & Tobago National Team for Upcoming Training Camp - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Sign Australian Defender Brad Smith - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Hosts Minnesota on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- CF Montréal in Washington to Take on D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- LAFC Set to Face Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Advances Secure Your Seat for the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Named to U.S. U-18 Men's Youth National Team for International Friendlies in Spain - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Tigres UANL in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal First Leg Match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday, April 1 - LA Galaxy
- Whitecaps FC to Face Mexican Powerhouse Pumas in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- The Real Queen City: Ingredients of the Match: CLT vs. FCC - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Travel to Face New York City FC on Saturday - New England Revolution
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati: March 15, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Charlotte FC Expecting a Tough Challenge - FC Cincinnati
- Copa de la Familia Returns with a Big Inter Miami Showdown Featuring Team Fray vs. Team Miller - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Signs John "K1John" as eMLS Athlete for 2024 Season - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host Familiar Western Conference Foe Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- Whitecaps FC Loan Goalkeeper Max Anchor to Pacific FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Signs Defender Riley Thomas to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
- Minnesota United Loans Forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith to Detroit City FC - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Heads to Houston Saturday Night for 6:30p MT Kickoff against Dynamo Rivals - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Whitecaps FC to Face Mexican Powerhouse Pumas in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals
- Whitecaps FC Loan Goalkeeper Max Anchor to Pacific FC
- Ocampo and White score as 'Caps advance to quarterfinals
- Whitecaps FC Sign WFC2 Midfielder Liam Mackenzie to MLS Short-Term Agreement
- Whitecaps Blank Montreal, 2-0