Whitecaps FC Loan Goalkeeper Max Anchor to Pacific FC

March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that goalkeeper Max Anchor has been loaned to Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Pacific FC through the end of the 2025 season.

"Max has been developing well within our system, starting from the academy and now in his fourth professional season," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "This is an excellent opportunity for him to continue to push himself in a new environment as he progresses to the next steps in his career."

Anchor, 20, was originally signed to Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) and as a Homegrown player on an MLS pre-contract in May 2022, joining the MLS roster at the start of the 2023 season. Memorably, the product of Burnaby, BC was immediately thrust into his first MLS start on a short-term call-up after Whitecaps FC were struck by health and safety protocols. The then 17-year-old performed admirably for the short-handed 'Caps in a 2-1 defeat to Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Since 2022, Anchor has started 38 matches for WFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro, including one playoff match, earning six clean sheets, stopping three of eight penalty kicks faced in regulation time, making 129 saves, and becoming team captain.

Anchor first entered the Whitecaps FC BMO MLS Academy as a 13-year-old from Mountain United FC of the BC Soccer Premier League in 2017.

TRANSACTION: On March 14, 2025, Whitecaps FC loan goalkeeper Max Anchor to Canadian Premier League side Pacific FC through December 31, 2025.

