Colorado Rapids Midfielder Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad & Tobago National Team for Upcoming Training Camp
March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids midfielder Wayne Frederick has been named to the Trinidad & Tobago Men's National Team for their upcoming training camp ahead of their Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary matches against Cuba, the Trinidad & Tobago Football Association announced.
The initial camp will run from March 16 to 20 in Miami, Florida. Following the camp, the 25-man roster will be cut down to 23, and if Frederick is selected, he will participate in the country's two Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary matches against Cuba. Trinidad & Tobago will match up against Cuba on two separate occasions on March 21 and 25.
This marks Frederick's second call to Trinidad & Tobago's senior national team since signing with the Rapids in January of 2024. The midfielder made his national team debut this past December in a match against Saudi Arabia where he logged 30 minutes.
Since signing, the 20-year-old has made four appearances for Colorado across all competitions, logging 35 minutes. The Rapids drafted Frederick with the second overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft following two standout seasons at Duke University. He made his MLS debut on April 13, 2024, and featured in two games across all competitions during his rookie season.
