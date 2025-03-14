Minnesota United FC at Sporting Kansas City Preview

March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United FC travels south to Kansas City this weekend to face Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. The Loons look to continue their strong start to the season, while SKC aims to turn things around after a rough opening stretch.

Minnesota United comes into this match with momentum, having won both of their first two road games of the season. Most recently, they secured a 1-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on March 8, with Kelvin Yeboah scoring the lone goal. The Loons have been defensively solid, recording clean sheets in both of their matches so far and have only conceded three recorded shot on target in the past 180 minutes.

On the other hand, Sporting Kansas City has struggled early in the campaign, holding a 0-3-0 record (W-L-D). Their latest match ended in a 2-1 loss to D.C. United on March 8. Despite taking the lead in the second half through Erik Thommy, SKC conceded twice, including a penalty converted by forward Christian Benteke.

Historically, Minnesota United has had the upper hand in recent meetings between these teams, but not on the road at SKC. In the 2024 season, the Loons notably won all three matchups against Sporting. Key players to watch in this match include MNUFC forward Kelvin Yeboah, who has scored the game-winning goals in both of the Loons' victories against CF Montréal and San Jose. For Sporting Kansas City, new signing Dejan Joveljić will be a key figure up top. The Serbian striker joined from LA Galaxy in the offseason and will be looking to open his scoring account for SKC as they seek to turn their season around.

The Loons will look to extend their unbeaten streak, while SKC will be hoping to secure a much-needed win in front of their home fans, which will likely lead to another closely-contested fixture on Saturday night.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON THE IMBALANCE IN POSSESSION AND SHOT COUNT...

"We've got a really purposeful way of counter-attacking when we steal the ball. So, we do want to be more balanced than that, and I say that repeatedly. But when I say that, I'm not saying we want to be a team that looks entirely different from the team we've seen at the moment. You've seen a very competitive game. The team's kept seven clean sheets from the last 11 competitive games, and I think if that carried over the course of 34 or 35 games this year, we'd be in a very good place."

MIDFIELDER HASSANI DOTSON ON TEAM'S PERFORMANCE SO FAR THIS SEASON AND HIS ROLE WITHIN IT...

"Yeah, I think it's great. We've got six points out of two games and we've had two road games. I think the team [has] been working pretty hard, so we're pretty excited to go into this fourth game with six out of the nine points available."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)

Joseph Rosales - Leg (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ SPORTING KANSAS CITY

Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas

03.15.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 4

7:25 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; Apple TV+; FS1 and FOX Deportes; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 2-1-0 (6 pts. | 1-1-0 on the road)

SKC: 0-3-0 (0 pts. | 0-1-0 at home)

