Preview: Rapids Look to Continue Undefeated Start to 2025 with San Jose Matchup

March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo - The Colorado Rapids (1-0-2, 5 pts.) are set for their second consecutive match on the road, this time against the San Jose Earthquakes (2-1-0, 6 pts.). Kickoff at PayPal Park is set for 8:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass with Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Despite it still being early on in the season, Saturday's match will prove to be a litmus test for both clubs to see where they match up against some of the league's best. Colorado has their eyes on another strong performance against a conference opponent while a new-look San Jose side that missed the playoffs last year will look to make a statement for themselves.

Colorado will look to continue their impressive defensive play on the road this season, with the club yet to allow a goal over their two road matches. The Rapids kicked off their 2025 MLS season on the road with a 0-0 draw against St. Louis and then blanked Austin FC in a 1-0 victory just last week in Texas. Manning the back line for Colorado in that span has been Keegan Rosenberry, Chidozie Awaziem, Ian Murphy, Reggie Cannon, and Andreas Maxsø.

A player to watch for Colorado will be Rafael Navarro, who has started the season with a solid run of form. The Brazilian has recorded three goals in the last two matches, including a brace against FC Dallas and the game-winning goal against Austin last weekend. Navarro's performances earned him back-to-back Team of the Matchday honors as he currently ranks second in the league in total goals.

On the other end for San Jose will be some new and familiar faces. The Earthquakes made major additions to their roster this past offseason, including Head Coach Bruce Arena, Josef Martinez, Chicho Arango, and former Rapids player, Mark-Anthony Kaye.

The Earthquakes are entering Saturday off their first loss of the season after winning their opening two matches. The club has found the back of the net often so far to start 2025, having scored six goals from six different players. Their most recent matchup was at home against Minnesota United FC, where they fell 1-0.

With a win or draw on Saturday, Colorado will be undefeated through their first four matches to start an MLS season for the first time in club history.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.