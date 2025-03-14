FC Cincinnati Sign Australian Defender Brad Smith

March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati have signed wingback Brad Smith to a contract through the 2025 season, with an option for 2026, the club announced today.

Smith, 30, brings over 200 professional appearances to Cincinnati, over half of which have come in Major League Soccer. Smith began his professional career with Liverpool FC of the English Premier League after signing his first professional contract from the club's academy. In addition to 10 Premier League appearances, he has also earned 23 caps for the Australia National Team.

"We'd like to welcome Brad and his family to Cincinnati," said FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright. "He's a proven winner in our league, and he brings years of MLS experience to FCC. His versatile skillset, character and personality will be a valuable addition to our group."

Smith spent the past two seasons with Houston Dynamo FC, scoring three goals and adding four assists in 52 appearances for Houston. In 2023, he made three appearances in the MLS Cup Playoffs as the Dynamo reached the Western Conference Final and he played in four games as the Dynamo won the U.S. Open Cup, including coming on as a substitute to see out the 2-1 win in the Open Cup Final at Inter Miami CF.

"I'm happy to join FC Cincinnati, and I'm grateful to the team and staff for the opportunity," said Smith. "From the moment I arrived, it's clearly a great group with big goals for this year, and I'm excited to be a part of it. I can't wait to play at TQL Stadium and meet the fans for the first time."

In total, Smith brings to FC Cincinnati 117 MLS Regular Season appearances, scoring six goals and contributing 16 assists. After spending the 2022 campaign with D.C. United, Smith spent four seasons with Seattle Sounders FC from 2018-2021. He made 76 appearances for Seattle, notably winning MLS Cup in 2019, starting in all four playoff matches that season including the 2019 MLS Cup Final against Toronto.

Smith initially joined Seattle on loan from Premier League club AFC Bournemouth. He spent two seasons with Bournemouth, totaling 11 appearances in all competitions for The Cherries including five in Premier League play. He also totaled 11 first-team appearances for Liverpool, five in Premier League action. He made 44 more appearances for the club's U21 squad while also spending time on loan with Swindon Town.

Internationally, Smith brings 23 caps with the Australia National Team to Cincinnati. The native of Penrith, Australia moved to England as a teenager to join the Liverpool Academy and made several youth national team appearances for England, including scoring a goal at the 2011 U17 European Championships. At the senior level, he is cap tied to Australia and made 15 of his 23 senior appearances in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, most recently in September 2021 in a 1-0 win at Vietnam.

TRANSACTION: On March 14, 2025, FC Cincinnati sign Brad Smith to a contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

#14 BRAD SMITH

Position: Defender

Height: 5-10

Birthdate: April 9, 1994 (30)

Birthplace: Penrith, Australia

Nationality: Australian

How Acquired: Via free agent signing

