FC Cincinnati Sign Australian Defender Brad Smith
March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have signed wingback Brad Smith to a contract through the 2025 season, with an option for 2026, the club announced today.
Smith, 30, brings over 200 professional appearances to Cincinnati, over half of which have come in Major League Soccer. Smith began his professional career with Liverpool FC of the English Premier League after signing his first professional contract from the club's academy. In addition to 10 Premier League appearances, he has also earned 23 caps for the Australia National Team.
"We'd like to welcome Brad and his family to Cincinnati," said FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright. "He's a proven winner in our league, and he brings years of MLS experience to FCC. His versatile skillset, character and personality will be a valuable addition to our group."
Smith spent the past two seasons with Houston Dynamo FC, scoring three goals and adding four assists in 52 appearances for Houston. In 2023, he made three appearances in the MLS Cup Playoffs as the Dynamo reached the Western Conference Final and he played in four games as the Dynamo won the U.S. Open Cup, including coming on as a substitute to see out the 2-1 win in the Open Cup Final at Inter Miami CF.
"I'm happy to join FC Cincinnati, and I'm grateful to the team and staff for the opportunity," said Smith. "From the moment I arrived, it's clearly a great group with big goals for this year, and I'm excited to be a part of it. I can't wait to play at TQL Stadium and meet the fans for the first time."
In total, Smith brings to FC Cincinnati 117 MLS Regular Season appearances, scoring six goals and contributing 16 assists. After spending the 2022 campaign with D.C. United, Smith spent four seasons with Seattle Sounders FC from 2018-2021. He made 76 appearances for Seattle, notably winning MLS Cup in 2019, starting in all four playoff matches that season including the 2019 MLS Cup Final against Toronto.
Smith initially joined Seattle on loan from Premier League club AFC Bournemouth. He spent two seasons with Bournemouth, totaling 11 appearances in all competitions for The Cherries including five in Premier League play. He also totaled 11 first-team appearances for Liverpool, five in Premier League action. He made 44 more appearances for the club's U21 squad while also spending time on loan with Swindon Town.
Internationally, Smith brings 23 caps with the Australia National Team to Cincinnati. The native of Penrith, Australia moved to England as a teenager to join the Liverpool Academy and made several youth national team appearances for England, including scoring a goal at the 2011 U17 European Championships. At the senior level, he is cap tied to Australia and made 15 of his 23 senior appearances in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, most recently in September 2021 in a 1-0 win at Vietnam.
TRANSACTION: On March 14, 2025, FC Cincinnati sign Brad Smith to a contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.
#14 BRAD SMITH
Position: Defender
Height: 5-10
Birthdate: April 9, 1994 (30)
Birthplace: Penrith, Australia
Nationality: Australian
How Acquired: Via free agent signing
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2025
- Earthquakes Midfielder Niko Tsakiris Called for Youth International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- Preview: Rapids Look to Continue Undefeated Start to 2025 with San Jose Matchup - Colorado Rapids
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad & Tobago National Team for Upcoming Training Camp - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Sign Australian Defender Brad Smith - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Hosts Minnesota on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- CF Montréal in Washington to Take on D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- LAFC Set to Face Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Advances Secure Your Seat for the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Named to U.S. U-18 Men's Youth National Team for International Friendlies in Spain - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Tigres UANL in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal First Leg Match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday, April 1 - LA Galaxy
- Whitecaps FC to Face Mexican Powerhouse Pumas in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- The Real Queen City: Ingredients of the Match: CLT vs. FCC - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Travel to Face New York City FC on Saturday - New England Revolution
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati: March 15, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Charlotte FC Expecting a Tough Challenge - FC Cincinnati
- Copa de la Familia Returns with a Big Inter Miami Showdown Featuring Team Fray vs. Team Miller - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Signs John "K1John" as eMLS Athlete for 2024 Season - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host Familiar Western Conference Foe Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- Whitecaps FC Loan Goalkeeper Max Anchor to Pacific FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Signs Defender Riley Thomas to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
- Minnesota United Loans Forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith to Detroit City FC - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Heads to Houston Saturday Night for 6:30p MT Kickoff against Dynamo Rivals - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Sign Australian Defender Brad Smith
- FC Cincinnati Visit Charlotte FC Expecting a Tough Challenge
- FC Cincinnati Fall 3-1 to Tigres UANL, Bow out of Concacaf Champions Cup
- Tigres Advance on Aggregate, 4-2
- FC Cincinnati Visit Tigres UANL with Opportunity to Advance in Concacaf Champions Cup