Rapids Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Named to U.S. U-18 Men's Youth National Team for International Friendlies in Spain

March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Rapids goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo has been called up to the U.S. U-18 Men's Youth National Team for their upcoming training camp and international friendlies this month, U.S. Soccer announced today. Campagnolo will join the national team from March 17-25 in Marbella, Spain, under Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc. The side has two friendlies scheduled, one against Morocco on March 22 and the other against Norway on March 25.

This will be Campagnolo's second call up to the U-18 side, but the goalkeeper has had experience with just about every other age group within the U.S. youth ranks. Most recently, he earned a training camp invitation for the U-19 side this past November. This will mark his first appearance for the U-18 side since September of 2024.

With Rapids Academy, Campagnolo started his time with the U-17 team during the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season, helping the team to a spot in the 2023-24 MLS NEXT Cup after finishing as the runner-up in MLS NEXT Pro Pathway Western Conference. His play during the season earned him the honor of being named as a 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star.

In addition to his time with the Academy, Campagnolo has also played for the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, Rapids 2. He made his professional debut on July 16, 2024, in a match against Minnesota United FC 2 and has since gone on to log eight additional starts for the team.

Campagnolo's national team experience extends to the country's U-15, U-16 and U-17 sides. The goalkeeper made his first official national team debut with the U-15s in 2022 at the Torneo Delle Nazioni in Italy, playing in three matches against Slovenia, Italy and Portugal. He earned himself the Man of the Match honor for his performance against Italy during the tournament.

Campagnolo made the jump to the U-16 side in November 2022, earning a call up for the Football Federations Cup in Spain where he made two appearances for the team in their matches against Spain and England.

In September 2023, Campagnolo joined the U-17s for the first time in his national team career for the Vaclav Jezek Tournament in the Czech Republic as the team prepared for the upcoming World Cup. He was named to the U.S. roster for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup where the team made a run all the way to the Round of 16 before falling short to Germany in a 3-2 loss.

