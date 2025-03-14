Sporting KC Hosts Minnesota on Saturday

Sporting Kansas City will host Minnesota United FC at 7:15 p.m. CT on Saturday as the club begins a stretch of the regular season with four of the team's next five matches at Children's Mercy Park.

Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United have met 25 times in all competitions since the Loons joined MLS in 2017 -- the most of any opponent for both teams -- and SKC leads the all-time series with a 12-9-4 record.

Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United have met 25 times in all competitions since the Loons joined MLS in 2017 -- the most of any opponent for both teams -- and SKC leads the all-time series with a 12-9-4 record. Sporting won all three meetings in 2023 before Minnesota reversed the tables in 2024 with a season sweep highlighted by their first win in 10 regular season road trips to Children's Mercy Park (1-9-0) last September.

That defeat was the first in Sporting Kansas City's current 10-game losing streak across all competitions -- with five losses at the end of the 2024 season followed by five losses to begin the 2025 season -- as Sporting's skid now stands as the second longest in league history behind FC Cincinnati, who suffered 14 straight losses from 2021-22.

Most recently, Sporting fell 2-1 at D.C. United last weekend in a cross-conference clash. Club captain Erik Thommy opened the scoring in the 53rd minute however Sporting's first lead during the losing streak was shortlived as the hosts equalized from the penalty spot in the 60th minute and completed the comeback with the game-winning goal in the 68th minute.

Thommy scored eight goals in all competitions last season -- including a goal in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final at LAFC -- and he now has 17 goals and 20 assists in 98 appearances for the club since joining in the summer of 2022 having spent the first nine seasons of his career in his native Germany.

The only player with more goals than Thommy for Sporting in 2024 was striker William Agada, who sits one shy of his 200th professional club appearance. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker led SKC with 12 goals in all competitions last season and led all MLS players in expected goals per 90 minutes (0.76).

Led by 33-year-old manager Eric Ramsay, Minnesota is on the cusp of the club's 100th regular season win (99-105-58) after back-to-back 1-0 victories over Montreal and San Jose in the past two weeks. Designated Player Kelvin Yeboah scored both goals and the 24-year-old now has 13 goal contributions (11 goals, two assists) in just 15 MLS appearances, having scored each of Minnesota's last four goals dating back to last year.

Defensively, Minnesota is anchored by captain Michael Boxall. The New Zealand international has played for Minnesota in each of the club's nine seasons in MLS to become the Loons all-time leader in appearances (215). In net, Canadian Men's National Team goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair brings a 192-minute shutout streak into the match-up for a Minnesota United side that ranks last in the league in possession.

Saturday's showdown will air nationally on FS1 (Michael Wottreng and Tony Meola) and SiriusXM FC in addition to English (Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr) and Spanish (Sergio Ruiz and Walter Roque) broadcasts for Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass subscribers. Fans can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $14.99 per month or $99 for the full season and, through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription.

Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will show all of the action from SKCvMIN.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United FC

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 4

Saturday, March 15 | 7:15 p.m. CT (7:28 kickoff)

Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kan.

Broadcast Schedule:

Watch | FS1, Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass

Listen | SKC App or SiriusXM FC

