Earthquakes Midfielder Hernán López Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery

March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Hernán López underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder Friday morning and is expected to miss three to four months.

López, 24, joined San Jose in May 2024 as a Designated Player and has scored nine goals while dishing three assists across all competitions. In Major League Soccer regular-season play, he has made 26 appearances (24 starts) with six goals and two assists.

Prior to his arrival in MLS, he spent five years competing in Argentina's top tier, making 84 appearances across league play for River Plate (2019-20), Central Córdoba (2021-22), and finally at Godoy Cruz (2023-24), where he amassed 12 goals and seven assists across all competitions over his last one-and-a-half seasons.

