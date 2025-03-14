CF Montréal in Washington to Take on D.C. United

March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - CF Montréal continues its path on the road in regular season play, this time in the American capital to take on D.C. United at Audi Field this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

Head coach Laurent Courtois' squad will look to hand D.C. United (1-0-2) its first loss of the season in the District of Columbia. CF Montréal holds an even 10-10-9 overall record (33 goals for, 38 goals against) along with a 3-6-5 road record (13 goals for, 23 goals against) against D.C.

D.C. United is undefeated through its first three games of the season. Head coach Troy Lesesne's team defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at home to notch its first win of the season last Saturday following back-to-back draws.

Last season, the Bleu-blanc-noir fell 1-0 at Audi Field on March 30, 2024 before avenging that loss at Stade Saputo with a 4-2 victory on May 29.

Jonathan Sirois is the MLS leader with 15 saves this season following three consecutive five-save performances.

The Montrealers will see familiar faces at Audi Field: Defender Aaron Herrera and midfielder Rida Zouhir, who both suited up for the Bleu-blanc-noir.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.