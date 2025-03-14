Sounders FC Travels to St. Louis CITY SC for Saturday Night Matchup
March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC travels to face St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, March 15 at Energizer Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
In league play, Sounders FC is coming off a 5-2 win over LAFC on March 8, a match that saw five different goal scorers for Seattle for just the third time in the team's MLS history.
Jordan Morris scored the game-winning goal in the contest against LAFC, his 87th strike for the Rave Green in all competitions, setting the record for the most in club history.
On Tuesday, Sounders FC was eliminated from the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, falling 4-1 to Liga MX side Cruz Azul in Mexico City. Danny Musovski scored the lone goal for Seattle.
Sounders FC currently sits in eighth place in the Western Conference with four points, while St. Louis sits in sixth place with five points. The Midwestern side is most recently coming off a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy on March 9.
The Rave Green have never dropped points to St. Louis, winning all four of their matchups while outscoring CITY SC 9-1. Notably, St. Louis has scored an own goal in every matchup against Seattle.
Following Saturday's matchup, Seattle hosts Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, March 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Tony Husband & Ross Smith
Talent (Spanish): Raul Guzman & Ashley Gonzalez
Local Radio: 950 KJR AM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Diego Arrioja
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
