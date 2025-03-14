LAFC Set to Face Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals

March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC will face Inter Miami CF in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. The two-leg, aggregate-goal series kicks off Wednesday, April 2, when LAFC hosts Inter Miami at BMO Stadium at 8:30 p.m. PT. LAFC travels to South Florida for the second leg on Wednesday, April 9, at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the LAFC vs. Inter Miami match-up at BMO Stadium are on sale now. Fans interested in purchasing tickets can buy HERE.

LAFC advanced to the Champions Cup Quarterfinal round for the third time in club history by defeating the Colorado Rapids in the Round of 32 and then eliminating the Columbus Crew by a 4-2 aggregate score in the Round of 16.

The Concacaf Champions Cup is a prestigious tournament to determine the top team in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. LAFC advanced to the final of the Concacaf Champions competition the two previous times it was in the tournament in 2020 and 2023.

