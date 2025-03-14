LAFC Set to Face Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals
March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC will face Inter Miami CF in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. The two-leg, aggregate-goal series kicks off Wednesday, April 2, when LAFC hosts Inter Miami at BMO Stadium at 8:30 p.m. PT. LAFC travels to South Florida for the second leg on Wednesday, April 9, at 5:00 p.m. PT.
Tickets for the LAFC vs. Inter Miami match-up at BMO Stadium are on sale now. Fans interested in purchasing tickets can buy HERE.
LAFC advanced to the Champions Cup Quarterfinal round for the third time in club history by defeating the Colorado Rapids in the Round of 32 and then eliminating the Columbus Crew by a 4-2 aggregate score in the Round of 16.
The Concacaf Champions Cup is a prestigious tournament to determine the top team in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. LAFC advanced to the final of the Concacaf Champions competition the two previous times it was in the tournament in 2020 and 2023.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2025
- Earthquakes Midfielder Niko Tsakiris Called for Youth International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- Preview: Rapids Look to Continue Undefeated Start to 2025 with San Jose Matchup - Colorado Rapids
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad & Tobago National Team for Upcoming Training Camp - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Sign Australian Defender Brad Smith - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Hosts Minnesota on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- CF Montréal in Washington to Take on D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- LAFC Set to Face Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Advances Secure Your Seat for the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Named to U.S. U-18 Men's Youth National Team for International Friendlies in Spain - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Tigres UANL in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal First Leg Match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday, April 1 - LA Galaxy
- Whitecaps FC to Face Mexican Powerhouse Pumas in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- The Real Queen City: Ingredients of the Match: CLT vs. FCC - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Travel to Face New York City FC on Saturday - New England Revolution
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati: March 15, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Charlotte FC Expecting a Tough Challenge - FC Cincinnati
- Copa de la Familia Returns with a Big Inter Miami Showdown Featuring Team Fray vs. Team Miller - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Signs John "K1John" as eMLS Athlete for 2024 Season - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host Familiar Western Conference Foe Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- Whitecaps FC Loan Goalkeeper Max Anchor to Pacific FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Signs Defender Riley Thomas to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
- Minnesota United Loans Forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith to Detroit City FC - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Heads to Houston Saturday Night for 6:30p MT Kickoff against Dynamo Rivals - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Set to Face Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals
- LAFC Advances to Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with 4-2 Aggregate Goal Series Win
- LAFC Signs Defender Kenny Nielsen from LAFC2
- Quarterfinal Berth on the Line as LAFC Travels to Face Columbus Crew in Concacaf Champions Cup Action on Tuesday, March 11
- LAFC Falls 5-2 to Seattle Sounders in First MLS Road Match of the Season