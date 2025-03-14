Inter Miami CF Teamed up with North Miami Island Soccer Academy to Host Youth Fútbol Clinic

This past Sunday, March 9 Inter Miami CF teamed up with North Miami Island Soccer Academy to host a youth fútbol clinic at Oak Grove Park in Miami. The event brought together Inter Miami CF coaches, staff, and young athletes in a celebration of community and the love of the game. As part of the initiative, the Club generously donated fútbol equipment, breaking down financial barriers and ensuring that players from all backgrounds have access to essential gear.

The event kicked off with a cultural tribute to Miami's Haitian community, featuring a high-energy Zumba session alongside traditional drumming and vibrant attire. Following the festivities, participants were divided into age groups for training drills led by Inter Miami Academy coaches, culminating in a friendly match where players showcased their skills. A well-earned post-training meal brought everyone together, reinforcing the community's spirit.

This special initiative builds on Inter Miami's shared commitment to harnessing the power of fútbol to do good since the Club's inception.

