Inter Miami CF Teamed up with North Miami Island Soccer Academy to Host Youth Fútbol Clinic
March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
This past Sunday, March 9 Inter Miami CF teamed up with North Miami Island Soccer Academy to host a youth fútbol clinic at Oak Grove Park in Miami. The event brought together Inter Miami CF coaches, staff, and young athletes in a celebration of community and the love of the game. As part of the initiative, the Club generously donated fútbol equipment, breaking down financial barriers and ensuring that players from all backgrounds have access to essential gear.
The event kicked off with a cultural tribute to Miami's Haitian community, featuring a high-energy Zumba session alongside traditional drumming and vibrant attire. Following the festivities, participants were divided into age groups for training drills led by Inter Miami Academy coaches, culminating in a friendly match where players showcased their skills. A well-earned post-training meal brought everyone together, reinforcing the community's spirit.
This special initiative builds on Inter Miami's shared commitment to harnessing the power of fútbol to do good since the Club's inception.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2025
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati - Charlotte FC
- Availability Report: Trio Absent vs. New England - New York City FC
- Sounders FC Travels to St. Louis CITY SC for Saturday Night Matchup - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Teamed up with North Miami Island Soccer Academy to Host Youth Fútbol Clinic - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Midfielder Hernán López Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery - San Jose Earthquakes
- Minnesota United FC at Sporting Kansas City Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Midfielder Niko Tsakiris Called for Youth International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- Preview: Rapids Look to Continue Undefeated Start to 2025 with San Jose Matchup - Colorado Rapids
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad & Tobago National Team for Upcoming Training Camp - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Sign Australian Defender Brad Smith - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Hosts Minnesota on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- CF Montréal in Washington to Take on D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- LAFC Set to Face Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Advances Secure Your Seat for the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Named to U.S. U-18 Men's Youth National Team for International Friendlies in Spain - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Tigres UANL in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal First Leg Match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday, April 1 - LA Galaxy
- Whitecaps FC to Face Mexican Powerhouse Pumas in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- The Real Queen City: Ingredients of the Match: CLT vs. FCC - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Travel to Face New York City FC on Saturday - New England Revolution
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati: March 15, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Charlotte FC Expecting a Tough Challenge - FC Cincinnati
- Copa de la Familia Returns with a Big Inter Miami Showdown Featuring Team Fray vs. Team Miller - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Signs John "K1John" as eMLS Athlete for 2024 Season - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host Familiar Western Conference Foe Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- Whitecaps FC Loan Goalkeeper Max Anchor to Pacific FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Signs Defender Riley Thomas to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
- Minnesota United Loans Forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith to Detroit City FC - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Heads to Houston Saturday Night for 6:30p MT Kickoff against Dynamo Rivals - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Teamed up with North Miami Island Soccer Academy to Host Youth Fútbol Clinic
- Inter Miami CF Advances Secure Your Seat for the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals
- Copa de la Familia Returns with a Big Inter Miami Showdown Featuring Team Fray vs. Team Miller
- Inter Miami CF Signs John "K1John" as eMLS Athlete for 2024 Season
- Inter Miami CF Earns 0-2 Win at Cavalier FC to Advance to Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals