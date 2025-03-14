Copa de la Familia Returns with a Big Inter Miami Showdown Featuring Team Fray vs. Team Miller
March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF is excited to host the highly anticipated 4th annual Copa De La Familia, the Club's fan-favorite event in which supporters get a one-of-a-kind opportunity to battle it out on FC24 against First Team players at the world-class DRV PNK Stadium.
Be sure to follow Inter Miami CF on Twitch to stay up to date with all of our future Esports streams and Esports moments, as we enter the thrilling FC24 competitive Season.
2022 Copa De La Familia Recap
As we head into this year's edition, let's take a quick look at 2022's tournament. Last year, the Preliminary Round Tournament was replaced by the eMLS Amateur Cup - Inter Miami, a league-wide tournament to crown the best amateur player in North America. The winner of the eMLS Amateur Cup - Inter Miami played against every other MLS team's regional winners and won a trip to the MLS Cup on Nov. 5, 2022. Along with the winner of the eMLS Amateur Cup, the 2nd and 3rd place finishers competed in Copa De La Familia along with Inter Miami players Robbie Robinson, George Acosta and Edison Azcona. In 2022, Edison Azcona's team, Amateur Cup winner and runner-up, beat Robbie Robinson's team, George Acosta and Amateur Cup third place finalist 9-5 on aggregate.
2023 Copa De La Familia: Team Fray vs. Team Miller
Two lucky fans from the eMLS Amateur Cup 2023 were selected to compete in the 2023 Copa De La Familia, which will pit Team Miller, captained by full back Kamal Miller, against Team Fray, captained by central defender Ian Fray. The tournament will take place at the XBTO NW Club at DRV PNK Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET.
If you are interested in seeing all the action and who wins, tune into Inter Miami's Twitch, Twitter and YouTube channels. Don't miss out!
