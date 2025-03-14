LAFC Hosts Austin FC in MLS Western Conference Action at BMO Stadium on Saturday, March 15
March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC returns to BMO Stadium this Saturday when the Black & Gold will host Western Conference foe Austin FC in regular season action. The match, which will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX and Fox Deportes, will kick off at 12:45 p.m. PT. Radio coverage will also be available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA App and KFWB 980 AM La Mera Mera.
The Black & Gold enter this weekend's match with a 2W-1L-0D record in league play and a 4-3-0 mark overall. Since Austin joined the league in 2021, LAFC sports a 5-2-2 regular season record against The Verde, including a 2-1-1 advantage on home turf. LAFC also prevailed against the Texas team in the Western Conference Finals of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs as well as the 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 32, giving the Black & Gold a 7-2-2 overall record against Austin.
Earlier this week, LAFC advanced to the Quarterfinal round of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Despite a 2-1 loss to the Crew in Columbus on Tuesday night, the Black & Gold advanced in the two-game, aggregate-goal series, 4-2, thanks to a 3-0 home win in the first match of the series on March 4. LAFC will now play Inter Miami CF and global soccer icon Lionel Messi in a two-game Quarterfinal series beginning the week of March 31.
MATCH INFORMATION
Matchup: LAFC vs. Austin FC
Kickoff: Saturday, March 15 @ 12:45 p.m. PT
Where: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX & FOX Deportes
Listen: 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA App, & KFWB 980 AM La Mera Mera
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT
Our Community Spotlight for this Saturday's match is Girls on the Run, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that inspires girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running.
Girls on the Run creates and offers after-school empowerment programs designed for 3rd- to 8th-grade girls. The nonprofit helps participants build confidence, increase their level of physical activity, and learn essential life skills such as managing emotions, resolving conflicts, and forming friendships. Since its inception in 1996, Girls on the Run has served more than 2.5 million girls in all 50 states and Canada and over 20,000 girls here in Los Angeles.
This spring, Girls on the Run is launching the Rise & Run: Resilience Fund, a community fundraiser dedicated to providing scholarships for girls in fire-impacted communities experiencing hardship to join GOTRLA in Fall 2025.
HONORARY FALCONER
LA native, a member of legendary hip-hop super group Cypress Hill, and the man who helped create theLAFC anthem "Do It for LA" - a true LAFC original - B-Real.
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO
ARRIVE EARLY
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and crowds at the gate. Gates at BMO Stadium open at 11 a.m. PT.
THE FIELDS LA
Fans are invited to arrive early to enjoy favorites at The Fields LA Food Hall next to BMO Stadium featuring some of LA's most popular eateries such as Amboy Burgers, TacosWay, Nongshim's Ramyun Cafe and Triple Beam Pizza.
LEVEL UP BY BANDAI NAMCO
Level Up is an interactive gaming space featuring an assortment of PAC-MAN arcade and amusement games such as PAC-MAN Battle Royale Championship Deluxe, PAC-MAN Roller, PAC-MAN Power Pellets, PAC-MAN Pixel Bash and more. Other experiences include Gashapon machines featuring a variety of collectible toys. Soccer games such as World Football Pro and Superkixx Pro will be added at a future date, among other options.
Featuring a full-service bar, guests can also purchase food from The Fields LA food hall and bring their selections upstairs to Level Up.
Open to all ages and highlighting a combination of free and pay-to-play games, Level Up will be open two hours prior to kickoff and 90 minutes after the final whistle.
Guests can access Level Up by Bandai Namco arcade through the north and south main entrances of The Fields LA food hall at BMO Stadium.
CLEAR BAG POLICY
To provide a safer environment for fans and expedite entry, BMO Stadium is enforcing a new Clear Bag Only Policy. It is required that fans bring bags that meet the following style and size limits:
One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", OR:
A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag (Ziploc bag or similar).
Non-clear bags including small clutches are NOT allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2025
- LAFC Hosts Austin FC in MLS Western Conference Action at BMO Stadium on Saturday, March 15 - Los Angeles FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati - Charlotte FC
- Availability Report: Trio Absent vs. New England - New York City FC
- Sounders FC Travels to St. Louis CITY SC for Saturday Night Matchup - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Teamed up with North Miami Island Soccer Academy to Host Youth Fútbol Clinic - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Midfielder Hernán López Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery - San Jose Earthquakes
- Minnesota United FC at Sporting Kansas City Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Midfielder Niko Tsakiris Called for Youth International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- Preview: Rapids Look to Continue Undefeated Start to 2025 with San Jose Matchup - Colorado Rapids
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad & Tobago National Team for Upcoming Training Camp - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Sign Australian Defender Brad Smith - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Hosts Minnesota on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- CF Montréal in Washington to Take on D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- LAFC Set to Face Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Advances Secure Your Seat for the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Named to U.S. U-18 Men's Youth National Team for International Friendlies in Spain - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Tigres UANL in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal First Leg Match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday, April 1 - LA Galaxy
- Whitecaps FC to Face Mexican Powerhouse Pumas in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- The Real Queen City: Ingredients of the Match: CLT vs. FCC - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Travel to Face New York City FC on Saturday - New England Revolution
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati: March 15, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Charlotte FC Expecting a Tough Challenge - FC Cincinnati
- Copa de la Familia Returns with a Big Inter Miami Showdown Featuring Team Fray vs. Team Miller - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Signs John "K1John" as eMLS Athlete for 2024 Season - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host Familiar Western Conference Foe Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- Whitecaps FC Loan Goalkeeper Max Anchor to Pacific FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Signs Defender Riley Thomas to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
- Minnesota United Loans Forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith to Detroit City FC - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Heads to Houston Saturday Night for 6:30p MT Kickoff against Dynamo Rivals - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Hosts Austin FC in MLS Western Conference Action at BMO Stadium on Saturday, March 15
- LAFC Set to Face Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals
- LAFC Advances to Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with 4-2 Aggregate Goal Series Win
- LAFC Signs Defender Kenny Nielsen from LAFC2
- Quarterfinal Berth on the Line as LAFC Travels to Face Columbus Crew in Concacaf Champions Cup Action on Tuesday, March 11