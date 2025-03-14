LAFC Hosts Austin FC in MLS Western Conference Action at BMO Stadium on Saturday, March 15

March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC returns to BMO Stadium this Saturday when the Black & Gold will host Western Conference foe Austin FC in regular season action. The match, which will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX and Fox Deportes, will kick off at 12:45 p.m. PT. Radio coverage will also be available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA App and KFWB 980 AM La Mera Mera.

The Black & Gold enter this weekend's match with a 2W-1L-0D record in league play and a 4-3-0 mark overall. Since Austin joined the league in 2021, LAFC sports a 5-2-2 regular season record against The Verde, including a 2-1-1 advantage on home turf. LAFC also prevailed against the Texas team in the Western Conference Finals of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs as well as the 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 32, giving the Black & Gold a 7-2-2 overall record against Austin.

Earlier this week, LAFC advanced to the Quarterfinal round of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Despite a 2-1 loss to the Crew in Columbus on Tuesday night, the Black & Gold advanced in the two-game, aggregate-goal series, 4-2, thanks to a 3-0 home win in the first match of the series on March 4. LAFC will now play Inter Miami CF and global soccer icon Lionel Messi in a two-game Quarterfinal series beginning the week of March 31.

MATCH INFORMATION

Matchup: LAFC vs. Austin FC

Kickoff: Saturday, March 15 @ 12:45 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX & FOX Deportes

Listen: 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA App, & KFWB 980 AM La Mera Mera

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT

Our Community Spotlight for this Saturday's match is Girls on the Run, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that inspires girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running.

Girls on the Run creates and offers after-school empowerment programs designed for 3rd- to 8th-grade girls. The nonprofit helps participants build confidence, increase their level of physical activity, and learn essential life skills such as managing emotions, resolving conflicts, and forming friendships. Since its inception in 1996, Girls on the Run has served more than 2.5 million girls in all 50 states and Canada and over 20,000 girls here in Los Angeles.

This spring, Girls on the Run is launching the Rise & Run: Resilience Fund, a community fundraiser dedicated to providing scholarships for girls in fire-impacted communities experiencing hardship to join GOTRLA in Fall 2025.

HONORARY FALCONER

LA native, a member of legendary hip-hop super group Cypress Hill, and the man who helped create theLAFC anthem "Do It for LA" - a true LAFC original - B-Real.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

ARRIVE EARLY

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and crowds at the gate. Gates at BMO Stadium open at 11 a.m. PT.

THE FIELDS LA

Fans are invited to arrive early to enjoy favorites at The Fields LA Food Hall next to BMO Stadium featuring some of LA's most popular eateries such as Amboy Burgers, TacosWay, Nongshim's Ramyun Cafe and Triple Beam Pizza.

LEVEL UP BY BANDAI NAMCO

Level Up is an interactive gaming space featuring an assortment of PAC-MAN arcade and amusement games such as PAC-MAN Battle Royale Championship Deluxe, PAC-MAN Roller, PAC-MAN Power Pellets, PAC-MAN Pixel Bash and more. Other experiences include Gashapon machines featuring a variety of collectible toys. Soccer games such as World Football Pro and Superkixx Pro will be added at a future date, among other options.

Featuring a full-service bar, guests can also purchase food from The Fields LA food hall and bring their selections upstairs to Level Up.

Open to all ages and highlighting a combination of free and pay-to-play games, Level Up will be open two hours prior to kickoff and 90 minutes after the final whistle.

Guests can access Level Up by Bandai Namco arcade through the north and south main entrances of The Fields LA food hall at BMO Stadium.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for fans and expedite entry, BMO Stadium is enforcing a new Clear Bag Only Policy. It is required that fans bring bags that meet the following style and size limits:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", OR:

A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Non-clear bags including small clutches are NOT allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.

