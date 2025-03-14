LA Galaxy Play Host to Tigres UANL in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal First Leg Match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday, April 1

March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Following the conclusion of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 matches, Concacaf has confirmed the matchups and schedule for the Quarterfinals. The LA Galaxy will first play host to Liga MX side Tigres UANL in the first leg of the Quarterfinals at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday, April 1 (8:15 p.m. PT; Fox Sports, ViX), before traveling to face Tigres In the second leg at Estadio Universitario on Tuesday, April 8 (6:00 p.m. PT; Fox Sports, ViX).

To Purchase Tickets

LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members will be able to purchase single-game tickets to the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal home match at special Member rates via FanAccount starting Friday, March 14 at 1:00 p.m. PT. Single-game ticket public on-sale for LA Galaxy home games will begin on

Friday, March 14 at 4:00 p.m. PT.

LA Galaxy In Concacaf Champions Cup

The Galaxy advanced to the Quarterfinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup after defeating C.S. Herediano 4-2 on aggregate over two legs in the Round of 16. LA fell 1-0 on the road to Herediano in the first leg on March 5, before defeating Herediano 4-1 in the second leg at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 12. In 46 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 22-13-11. The Galaxy hold a 16-3-5 record in 24 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played at home. It marks the ninth time that the LA Galaxy have qualified for the Quarterfinal Round of Concacaf Champions Cup play. This marks the second time that the Galaxy will ever square off against Tigres, last doing so in a 3-0 loss in a World Series of Football friendly match contested at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 17, 2007.

