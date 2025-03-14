LA Galaxy Play Host to Tigres UANL in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal First Leg Match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday, April 1
March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Following the conclusion of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 matches, Concacaf has confirmed the matchups and schedule for the Quarterfinals. The LA Galaxy will first play host to Liga MX side Tigres UANL in the first leg of the Quarterfinals at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday, April 1 (8:15 p.m. PT; Fox Sports, ViX), before traveling to face Tigres In the second leg at Estadio Universitario on Tuesday, April 8 (6:00 p.m. PT; Fox Sports, ViX).
To Purchase Tickets
LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members will be able to purchase single-game tickets to the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal home match at special Member rates via FanAccount starting Friday, March 14 at 1:00 p.m. PT. Single-game ticket public on-sale for LA Galaxy home games will begin on
Friday, March 14 at 4:00 p.m. PT.
Get more #withAmex - American Express® Card Members can access Amex Presale Tickets™ for tickets to this event: Friday, Mar. 14 at 12:00 p.m. PT - Friday, Mar. 14 at 3:59 p.m. PT, or while supplies last. Early access to tickets is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex Experiences ™. Terms apply.
LA Galaxy In Concacaf Champions Cup
The Galaxy advanced to the Quarterfinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup after defeating C.S. Herediano 4-2 on aggregate over two legs in the Round of 16. LA fell 1-0 on the road to Herediano in the first leg on March 5, before defeating Herediano 4-1 in the second leg at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 12. In 46 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 22-13-11. The Galaxy hold a 16-3-5 record in 24 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played at home. It marks the ninth time that the LA Galaxy have qualified for the Quarterfinal Round of Concacaf Champions Cup play. This marks the second time that the Galaxy will ever square off against Tigres, last doing so in a 3-0 loss in a World Series of Football friendly match contested at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 17, 2007.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2025
- Earthquakes Midfielder Niko Tsakiris Called for Youth International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- Preview: Rapids Look to Continue Undefeated Start to 2025 with San Jose Matchup - Colorado Rapids
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad & Tobago National Team for Upcoming Training Camp - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Sign Australian Defender Brad Smith - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Hosts Minnesota on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- CF Montréal in Washington to Take on D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- LAFC Set to Face Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Advances Secure Your Seat for the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Named to U.S. U-18 Men's Youth National Team for International Friendlies in Spain - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Tigres UANL in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal First Leg Match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday, April 1 - LA Galaxy
- Whitecaps FC to Face Mexican Powerhouse Pumas in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- The Real Queen City: Ingredients of the Match: CLT vs. FCC - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Travel to Face New York City FC on Saturday - New England Revolution
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati: March 15, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Charlotte FC Expecting a Tough Challenge - FC Cincinnati
- Copa de la Familia Returns with a Big Inter Miami Showdown Featuring Team Fray vs. Team Miller - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Signs John "K1John" as eMLS Athlete for 2024 Season - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host Familiar Western Conference Foe Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- Whitecaps FC Loan Goalkeeper Max Anchor to Pacific FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Signs Defender Riley Thomas to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
- Minnesota United Loans Forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith to Detroit City FC - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Heads to Houston Saturday Night for 6:30p MT Kickoff against Dynamo Rivals - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Tigres UANL in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal First Leg Match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday, April 1
- LA Galaxy Advance to Quarterfinal Round of 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Following 4-1 Victory against C.S. Herediano
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Tommy Musto and Forward Sean Karani to Short-Term Agreements from Ventura County FC
- LA Galaxy Square off against C.S. Herediano in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg Match
- LA Galaxy Weekly