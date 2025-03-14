Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati: March 15, 2025

March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC is set to face off against FC Cincinnati in a highly anticipated matchup between two Eastern Conference contenders. The Crown returns to Bank of America Stadium and will be Back in Black to debut the kit inspired by their home, the Fortress.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match.

Match: Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati

When: Saturday, March 15

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

Previous Matches:

Inter Miami CF 1 - 0 Charlotte FC (Major League Soccer | March 9)

Tigres UNAL 3 - 1 FC Cincinnati (Concacaf Champions Cup | March 11)

The two teams are set to face off in what promises to be a tightly contested matchup, both teams looking to build on their early-season momentum. With the all-time head-to-head record evenly split at 2-2-2, there's little to separate these two sides, setting the stage for an intense battle. CLTFC will be looking to utilize the home-field advantage and keep their undefeated home streak against FC Cincinnati.

Head-to-Head Results:

7/13/2024: CIN 1 - 3 CLT

3/30/2024: CLT 1 - 1 CIN

9/23/2023: CIN 3 - 0 CLT

7/8/2023: CLT 2 - 2 CIN

9/3/2022: CIN 2 - 0 CLT

3/26/2022: CLT 2 - 0 CIN

What to Watch For

Charlotte FC has shown strong defensive capabilities; maintaining defensive discipline will be crucial against a revamped Cincinnati side.

FC Cincinnati are coming off a quick turnaround following their loss to UANL Tigres in Concacaf Champions Cup just three days ago. Cincinnati has proven to be dangerous on the counter-attack, with midfielder Evander playing a crucial role feeding the forwards. Charlotte FC must be ready to neutralize these transitions, particularly by keeping an eye on Cincinnati's top scorer, Kevin Denkey.

Charlotte FC must exploit Cincinnati's wide areas by utilizing the pace of Designated Players Wilfried Zaha and Liel Abada on the wings. FC Cininnati tends to send their wingers high, so if CLTFC can capitalize on the space behind, it could prove to be bad news for Cincy. Controlling the midfield is crucial. The Crown will want to have purposeful possession and dictate the tempo to limit Cincinnati's attacking opportunities. Being clinical in front of goal and converting chances will be essential to earning the three points at home tomorrow.

"We need to make the most of the chances we get... [last match] we had balls over the top, balls down the sides, played through them at times as well, [but] we didn't work the goalkeeper enough," said Head Coach Dean Smith in his Press Conference.

NATIONAL TEAM CALLED, PAT AND REAM ARE ANSWERING

United States Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino has named Charlotte FC Forward Patrick Agyemang and Defender Tim Ream to the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals roster.

Agyemang and Ream are in good company - Charlotte FC are the only MLS team with multiple players on this Nations League roster and join the likes of AC Milan, Juventus, Crystal Palace, and Celtic with two players selected.

NEWEST ROSTER ADDITION

Charlotte FC earlier this week announced the signing of Ivory Coast international Souleyman Doumbia on loan until December 31, 2025, from Belgian side Standard Liège. Doumbia will occupy an international roster slot on the Club's 2025 roster.

Doumbia will have some familiar faces at Charlotte FC. During his career prior to Standard Liège, Doumbia saw his first consistent spell of professional minutes at Grasshoppers Club Zurich, where he was teammates with current Charlotte FC midfielder Djibril Diani. Not only will he have Diani as a familiar face, the left back has also made 8 appearances for the Ivory Coast and was teammates with forward Wilfried Zaha at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

