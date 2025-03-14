Minnesota United Loans Forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith to Detroit City FC

March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the club has loaned forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith to Detroit City FC of the USL Championship for the 2025 season.

"Jordan continues to grow and develop as a forward, and this loan is another positive step for him to take during his young professional career. In a similar situation, we saw success with Tani Oluwaseyi's pathway, and know that this time spent with Detroit City will be beneficial to Jordan," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad. "We look forward to following his season and wish Jordan the best of luck throughout the 2025 campaign."

Adebayo-Smith joined Minnesota United in January of 2024 after he signed a three-year contract through December 2026, which includes a club option for 2027. He made his MNUFC debut during the 2024 home opener against Columbus Crew and started his first match against FC Dallas on June 6, eventually making 11 game appearances and playing 247 minutes of MLS action.

The forward also saw consistent playing time with MNUFC2, Minnesota United's MLS NEXT Pro team, in 2024. With the Twos, he made 17 game appearances (all starts), where he notched five goals in almost 1,400 minutes. Adebayo-Smith notably scored a hat trick during MNUFC2's 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round victory over Chicago House AC.

Before joining Minnesota United ahead of the 2024 season, Jordan played for New England Revolution II of MLS NEXT Pro during the 2023 campaign, where he made 30 game appearances, scored 12 goals and provided six assists in almost 2,400 minutes.

Transaction: Minnesota United loans forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith to Detroit City FC of the USL Championship for the 2025 season.

VITALS:

Jordan Adebayo-Smith

Pronunciation: ad-uh-BY-oh

Position: Forward

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 172

Date of Birth: 1/11/2001 (24 years old)

Birthplace: Colton, California

Hometown: East London, England

