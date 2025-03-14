Whitecaps FC to Face Mexican Powerhouse Pumas in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals

March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC will face Mexican powerhouse Pumas UNAM in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The final eight first leg is set for 6:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 2 at BC Place. Single match tickets are now on sale at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps. For all ticket options, including group tickets that start at just $23, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

The second leg will be played the following Wednesday, April 9 at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Mexico City, Mexico. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. PT, live on OneSoccer, FuboTV, and TELUS channel 980.

The winner will move on to face MLS rivals Los Angeles FC or Inter Miami CF in the semifinals, to be played between April 22 to 24 for the first leg and April 29 to May 1 for the second leg.

2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Schedule

Quarterfinals: April 1-3 (First Legs) and April 8-10 (Second Legs)

Semifinals: April 22-24 (First Legs) and April 29 - May 1 (Second Legs)

Final: Sunday, June 1 (Single Leg) History was made on Wednesday night at Estadio Corona in Torreón, Mexico, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC defeated CF Monterrey on away goals after a 2-2 second leg result, and 3-3 on aggregate, to continue their conquest in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Whitecaps FC advanced past a Mexican club for the first time in the Concacaf Champions Cup, and came from behind in both legs. Whitecaps FC are only the second MLS team to advance against a Mexican team in the modern era of the Concacaf Champions Cup (since 2008), after failing to win the first leg at home, joining Columbus Crew who did so against Tigres in the quarterfinals in 2024.

The 'Caps advanced to the quarterfinals after a second leg comeback over Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa, taking the series 3-2 on aggregate over two legs.

This will be a rematch of the 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 32, as Pumas took a 2-0 victory at BC Place in the first ever meeting between the two clubs.

Pumas have made it to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup after a 3-2 aggregate win over Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC in the opening round, and a 3-1 aggregate series win over Costa Rican side Liga Deportiva Alajuelense in the Round of 16.

Whitecaps FC qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup after winning a third consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship. The tournament features the best teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean to crown a regional champion, and to qualify for the next FIFA Club World Cup. Similar tournaments around the world include the UEFA Champions League in Europe, Copa Libertadores in South America, AFC Champions League Elite in Asia, CAF Champions League in Africa, and OFC Champions League in Oceania.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.